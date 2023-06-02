Wavemaker's Audience Solutions delivers personalised, data-driven insight

In early 2023, international media house Wavemaker announced the launch of its data solutions team: Wavemaker Data and Analytics. The new offering comprises five pillars, the first of which is Audience Solutions.

In a media-saturated world, personalisation matters. Increasingly, consumers expect to receive content that is specifically targeted to their needs. Brands understand this and have made creating ever-more tailored content a critical priority. The best way to do this, of course, is through Wavemaker’s Audience Solutions offering.

“We need to move beyond demographics,” says Nadine Vermeulen, Wavemaker’s Audience Solutions lead. “We need to delve into consumers’ mindsets, identify their pain points and passion points, and understand how they consume and interact with media touchpoints. Only with this insight can we ensure we speak to consumers throughout their purchase journey, while minimising the risk of alienation.”

Using proprietary research and first, second and third-party data connections, Audience Solutions segments audiences to provide clients with detailed and actionable insight into their consumers.

In 2022, Wavemaker worked with Colgate-Palmolive, a long-standing client, to deliver a step change in personalization. “As part of our digital transformation at Colgate-Palmolive, we wanted to engage better with the people of South Africa,” says Carrick Messy, marketing director Colgate-Palmolive SSA.

“Leveraging data and analytics, the Wavemaker team developed rich and granular audiences with whom we could communicate. The team were then able to develop targeted communication to each precision audience. We are now able to target growth audiences for each of our brands, which has led to improved media efficiency, and better financial and market share performance.”

Not every need can be addressed using cookie-cutter solutions. In these instances, the Wavemaker team create, deploy and implement bespoke alternatives to ensure that decisions are made using sound, reliable and actionable data.

Vermeulen, with the support of Kholofelo Makgopa, is establishing Wavemaker Audience Solutions as the bridge that connects where Wavemaker’s clients currently stand to where they need to be. “Our goal,” Nadine says, “is to ensure our clients always stay ahead of the curve.”

Wavemaker believes there is always a better way to grow. It positively provokes growth for its clients by reshaping consumer decision-making and experiences through media, content, and technology. The Wavemaker way is globally consistent. Fuelled by the world’s most powerful consumer data, it understands where and how marketing can intervene decisively to help brands win more sales. Its 7,000 people across 88 markets have deep knowledge, confidence, and courage to provoke growth for some of the world’s leading brands and businesses.