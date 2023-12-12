Display branding on BusinessTech has never been more popular in South Africa – here’s why

Industries

    Issued by Broad Media
    12 Dec 2023
    Display branding continues to grow in popularity in South Africa and on BusinessTech.
    Display branding is an excellent way to reach BusinessTech’s influential audience of business decision-makers.

    This is thanks to the high engagement rates and ROI that display banners generate for companies – and more South African businesses are taking notice of this superior marketing performance.

    According to research by Statista, digital banner advertising volumes have been steadily growing in South Africa in recent years.

    Banner ad spend increased from R1.59bn in 2017, to R2.75bn in 2023.

    This figure is expected to rise to R2.93bn in 2024 and reach a staggering R3.56bn by 2028.

    BusinessTech display ads

    BusinessTech’s marketing team is ready to help you promote your products and services through a display branding campaign.

    You can choose from homepage takeovers, category takeovers, and run-of-site banners, all of which deliver outstanding results thanks to our audience of 5 million South African readers, including:

    • 2.9 million business decision-makers
    • 856,000 business owners
    • 131,000 CEOs and directors

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
