Online Media Company news South Africa

Why South Africa's top companies sponsor What's Next with Aki

3 Oct 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
What's Next with Aki Anastasiou has achieved over five million views, and many of South Africa's top companies have taken advantage of this incredible reach by sponsoring an entire season of the podcast.
Why South Africa's top companies sponsor What's Next with Aki

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou is South Africa’s leading ICT video podcast.

Since launching in 2020, it has achieved over 5 million views – and many of South Africa’s top companies have taken advantage of this incredible reach by sponsoring an entire season of the podcast.

Click here to sponsor a season of What’s Next.

These businesses identified the value of having their branding positioned across the official What’s Next website, as well as on MyBroadband, YouTube, Facebook, and Spotify for the duration of an entire What’s Next season.

Thanks to this, they reached thousands of viewers per interview – many of whom are key business decision-makers.

The list of companies to take season sponsorships on What’s Next includes:

  • Discovery Bank
  • Infobip
  • Sage
  • Microsoft
  • SYSPRO
  • Accenture
  • Liberty
  • Fedgroup
  • Africa Data Centres
  • SAP
  • Dimension Data

Become a sponsor

Your business can sponsor an entire season of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou.

MyBroadband’s marketing team will oversee your sponsorship campaign to ensure your brand is featured across all of What’s Next’s creative elements, and provide in-depth reporting on the exposure you receive.

Click here to sponsor a season of What’s Next.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Read more: Facebook, Microsoft, Aki Anastasiou, Dimension Data, Accenture, Spotify, MyBroadband, SYSPRO, Discovery Bank, Broad Media

