YouthMatters: Celebrate youthful diversity this June on Biz

Bizcommunity.com 19 Aug 2020
Celebrating the rising under-35s making a difference in your sector
Help us ensure the rising stars in our region get the recognition they deserve, as our editors celebrate and acknowledge the contribution and excellence of youthful diversity to business across 18 sectors, this June on Biz.
This year on 16 June, National Youth Day, South Africa will commemorate the 45th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising. Join us to honour the contribution of South African youth making a difference to business in our region. Nominees will stand a chance to be featured as top-story news in Bizcommunity’s month-long #YouthMatters focus; empowering SA’s future leaders.
The month-long feature will take the form of a profile of under-35 nominees within your organisation. Criteria to be supplied for feature:
You may wish to supply any of the following supporting information:
- Company name:
- Industry sector:
- Nominee name:
- Job title:
- Job description or job responsibilities:
Nominate:
- Is especially talented in an area of expertise:
- Particularly passionate or knowledgeable about any particular aspect of their industry or field of research:
- Showing great initiative, blazing trails, most likely to succeed because:
- Creating a following or influencing via social media accounts:
- Using new digital technologies or media to advance your organisation or sector:
- Optimists and changemakers in:
- Show special leadership potential in:
- Goes the extra mile or caring for others:
- Any unusual habits, hobbies:
- Inspires others in some way:
- Has won any industry awards:
To feature your under-35s, across any of 18 industries, email our editors at moc.ytinummoczib@srettamhtuoy
