Best B2B marketing platforms for South African tech companies revealed

Data collected over the last year reveals that MyBroadband and BusinessTech are the best-performing B2B tech marketing platforms in South Africa.

The data comes from Codehesion – South Africa’s premier mobile app development company.Over the last 12 months, Codehesion launched numerous content marketing campaigns to engage with South African businesses.Codehesion targeted corporates, large businesses and medium-sized enterprises through its marketing campaign.The aim of the campaign was to introduce South African businesses to Codehesion, and gain leads.It then tracked all the engagements and leads it received through its marketing campaign using Google Analytics.The content marketing campaign was a tremendous success and it received thousands of engagements and helped to generate millions in sales.The best-performing platforms wereand, which received 12,151 and 9,391 engagements, respectively.The image below provides an overview of the performance of the content marketing platforms used.