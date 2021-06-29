Builders becomes one-stop shop with services including money transfers, bill payments

DIY and home improvements retailer Builders has extended its offering to include value-added services such as money transfers, insurance and municipality bill payments, flight booking buying gas, vouchers, and other home improvement credit solutions.

Source: Massmart

Services offered at Builders now include:

Massmart-owned Builders is the latest South African retailer to introduce additional services in a bid to transform stores into one-stop shops. According to the company, these new services enable shoppers to easily take care of "life admin" on the go, saving them time.For Builders customers, the benefit of paying for these services in store extends beyond convenience, as they're able to earn points on their loyalty cards as well.: Customers can now purchase airline and bus tickets at the Money Centre counter in-store. These include air and road carriers such FlySafair and Intercape with more travel partners coming soon.: Customers can now pay accounts, various municipal bills and traffic fines at any of the Builders till points or Money Centres. The accounts include DStv, Eskom and Home Choice amongst others.: The Builders gift card can be purchased online or in-store and can be used to load a certain value for personal use or for gifting. Customers can check and top up the balance whenever they want. Builders also has a wide variety of prepaid lifestyle vouchers available for purchase, from Netflix to Showmax and many more.: Send and receive up to R5,000 using Standard Bank Instant Money or Absa at any participating Builders store.: Over and above paying for water and electricity, customers can also purchase and refill their gas cylinders at their nearest Builders store.: For the small business owners wanting to expand their payment options from cash only or EFT, to allow for card payment for their customers, Builders has a variety of iKhokha devices for every budget available for sale online.“At Builders, we pride ourselves in being able to give our customers peace of mind. This is not only done through our extensive building and DIY product ranges and departments but also through innovation in our service offerings. This year we’ve upped our value-added services, enabling customers to save time by doing everything they would normally do at a number of outlets, all at once at Builders store tills,” comments Janet Booysen, head of marketing at Builders.