Luxury Italian kitchen brand Officine Gullo opens first SA showroom

Luxury Italian kitchen brand, Officine Gullo, has this week opened the doors to its first South African showroom, located in Cape Town. Situated on Strand Street in the heart of the city centre, the showroom space has been created as a destination to attract members of the local design community and professionals in the luxury interior industry.

Source: Supplied

“Besides being one of the most beautiful cities in the world, Cape Town is globally recognised as a contemporary design hub, making it a desirable destination for Officine Gullo. We are very excited to be opening the doors to our new showroom, which will coincide with the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, of which we are an official sponsor,” says Andrea Gullo, general director, Officine Gullo.

Officine Gullo’s new showroom is not only an important showcase of the brand for the South African market, but it also represents a strategic location for the rest of Africa, creating a place for individuals, architects, interior designers, and industry professionals to meet and exchange ideas.

Visitors can explore the features of Officine Gullo’s range of products as they page through the extensive catalogue of materials and finishes. This will also be an opportunity for clients to interact with the materials in person; while admiring the brand's classic designs.

Source: Supplied

The showroom will display items from all main Officine Gullo collections, and will boast two complete kitchens, featuring products from the Tailor Made and Contemporanea collections. Various cooking ranges, appliances and accessories will also be on exhibition to the public.

“Cape Town is home to a large concentration of high-level interior designers. There are also several famous architects based in the city who are responsible for creating an internationally recognised and admired style. This reputation has resulted in many of our international customers choosing to build either their main or vacation homes in the region,” continues Gullo.

Artist collaboration

To celebrate the showroom opening and the partnership with the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, Officine Gullo will be collaborating with Southern Guild to showcase the work of local artist Conrad Hicks.

Hicks is an artist-blacksmith and tool-maker in Cape Town who specialises in hand-forged metalwork, using only traditional blacksmithing techniques, as he believes these are essential to the expressive meaning of the finished form. The exhibition will be up for one month, until 15 March.

“We believe in the creative power of collaboration and welcome partnerships which showcase South Africa’s makers, artisans and artists,” said Trevyn McGowan, co-founder of Southern Guild.

“Our expanding gallery programme celebrates the ingenuity of the human hand and the labour-intensive processes that elevate the prosaic to the sublime. Hicks’ resolute approach to materiality and craftsmanship aligns with the singular design ethos of Officine Gullo.”

The Officine Gullo showroom is located at 94 Strand St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town.