    TFG buoyed by strong demand

    8 Sep 2022
    By: Nqobile Dludla
    South African fashion and lifestyle retailer TFG has reported a 21.6% rise in half-year turnover, as affluent customers snapped up dresses and shoes. Higher-income consumers have largely shrugged off the impact of inflation to spend on discretionary goods including apparel and bags, buoyed by their savings during the lockdowns.
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    The company also tapped into its growing localised, quick-response clothing supply chain and sourcing model to shield the business from international supply chain disruptions.

    Shares in TFG closed 3.74% firmer at R136.32.

    Africa, international business

    TFG Africa's turnover rose by 14.7% in the first 26 weeks of the retailer's new financial year which began in April. Sales were underpinned by clothing, homeware, cosmetics and jewellery sales growth, TFG said in a trading update.

    TFG London's performance was moderated by growing consumer pressure and rising levels of inflation, but increased mobility of people and a growing demand for its key categories have supported sales, up 23.5%, in the region, TFG said.

    TFG Australia grew retail turnover by 42.3%.

    TFG-Tapestry deal: A boon for SA manufacturing, job creation
    TFG-Tapestry deal: A boon for SA manufacturing, job creation

    2 days ago

    Overall group online retail turnover performance continued to normalise with growth of 5.1%, as shoppers returned to physical stores and became less dependent on online shopping.

    The growth in group sales was achieved despite increasing inflation for its low-income shoppers and increased levels of rolling power cuts in South Africa, leading to 80,000 lost trading hours.

    SOURCE

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jonathan Oatis
