Media relations goes far beyond pressing send on a press release

Media relations goes beyond simply sharing content and hoping the journalist will give you that much needed piece of coverage for your client. As PR pros, our relationships with media are essential.
With the ever-shrinking media pool in South Africa, it has now become imperative that PR professionals have trusted contacts in the media world. However, cultivating a positive, reciprocal relationship with media can be challenging because relationships don’t happen overnight. It is process that takes time, dedication, effort, and most of all research to understand exactly what type of content they and their readers are interested in.
As a PR professional who has been in the industry for six years (and counting), here’s some advice for those looking to build long-lasting relationships with our media:
In the end, a commitment to building media relationships can secure greats results for you and your clients. Regardless of the stage of your PR journey, the relationship you have with media should start early and always remain a top priority.