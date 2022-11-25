Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OrnicoVega SchoolSocial PlacesSmile 90.4FMTechsys DigitalBrandMappDemographicaVERVEHeineken South AfricaEduvosDentsuPrimedia BroadcastingWavemakerTFG (The Foschini Group)Spark MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

PR & Communications News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Senior Account Executive - PR Agency Johannesburg
  • Communications and Community Engagement Cape Town
  • Communication Officer Cape Town
  • Communications and Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • Senior Designer Cape Town, Johannesburg
  • Sales Business Development Manager Cape Town
  • Marketing - Communications Officer Cape Town
  • Public Relations Officer -with Property Market/Conveyancing background Cape Town
  • Senior Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Senior Writer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Survey released to understand diversity and inclusion in PR and communications

    25 Nov 2022
    A new survey has been sent out by BHM Research and Intelligence (BHM R&I) to understand equity, diversity and inclusion (DEI) in the field of Public Relations.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    A global problem

    DEI remains a significant global challenge, with the representation and proper recognition of women in the workplace as one of the main issues. It will take sub-Saharan Africa 95 years and 140 years for the Middle East and North Africa compared with Western Europe at 54 years, to achieve parity based on a study of 153 countries as reported by the World Economic Forum’s Gender Gap report.

    Although there has been significant progress in gender equality and diversity, there is a massive opportunity to include marginalised and diverse individuals, differently-abled persons, neurodivergent persons, and persons from low-income and disadvantaged backgrounds in the PR and communications industry.

    In addition to the critical questions about inclusion and diversity, the Africa PR and Communications Report survey includes six groups of 31 questions developed based on insights from focus group discussions (FGDs) and in-depth interviews with industry professionals conducted in four African countries. It has been designed to identify and address some of the most critical global and continental issues affecting the practice of PR and communications on the continent.

    Weighing in

    Professionals across multiple fields will be encouraged to weigh in on these issues and propose solutions that can help build structures for the rapidly growing industry.

    The survey will gather responses from 54 countries, enabling the report to foster a more comprehensive understanding of the wider industry and the African PR and communications landscape. The APCR will also highlight opportunities and challenges in the market, assess the impact of social media and digital channels, and predict the industry's future. Also considered in crafting the survey instrument will be insights into the African market for businesses looking to expand or enter the African market.

    South African PR Landscape Report 2022
    South African PR Landscape Report 2022

    Issued by Ornico 18 hours ago

    APCR Chair Ayeni Adekunle says, “The PR and communications industry will benefit from including more women, persons with disability and persons with cultural differences. We have seen over time that companies with ethnic and gender-diverse workforces outperform other companies in terms of profitability and talent retention.

    We are hopeful that the APCR survey will provide crucial insights that will allow us to see how we are integrating DEI in the industry. Also help business owners and critical decision-makers see at a glance, loopholes that need addressing in terms of diversity and inclusion.”

    Helping Africa

    “In business generally, and particularly in the practice of public relations and communications in Africa, it is important that we address critical issues like diversity, equity and inclusion. We live on a continent with a female population of roughly 50%, yet we are not yet fully represented across senior management and boards. Now more than ever, we should be aware and appreciate the different biases that exist and the critical role that communications will play in bridging the existing gaps,” Moliehi Molekoa, managing director, Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants and APCR Adviser, advised.

    The APCR committee includes Stephen Waddington, managing partner, Wadds Inc.; Eniola Harrison, co-founder, Africa Communications Week; and Femi Falodun, CEO, ID Africa.

    APCR is in partnership with 21 associations, schools and companies across ten countries.

    With this report, BHM R&I seeks to foster an in-depth understanding of the world’s business, tech, commercial and communications landscape from Africa’s unique perspective. APCR will assist industry practitioners in making decisions that are not just data-driven but also objective-focused.

    With sufficient data and insight and enough documentation of processes in the industry continent-wide, PR and communications experts will provide the strategic advisory required to improve that narrative around Africa.

    NextOptions
    Read more: communications, survey, PR

    Related

    Nontobeko Sibiya. Source: Supplied.
    #BehindtheBrandManager: Nontobeko Sibiya, Nando's marketing manager in communications14 Nov 2022
    Source © Paul Skorupskas The fifth wave of the Agency Scope study is on track in South Africa with fieldwork on the study beginning in May 2023
    Scopen 2023/24: South Africa's fifth wave study set for May25 Oct 2022
    Source:
    Stop talking about yourself, you lazy marketer20 Oct 2022
    Source:
    World Rugby needs a revamped communications strategy19 Oct 2022
    Source: © Fauxels A good relationship between an agency and a client is the only way to build value and do great work together
    10 tips for better client-agency relationships18 Oct 2022
    Source:
    How marginalised professionals can cope with performative allyship17 Oct 2022
    Source:
    Propel Media Barometer finds most journalists respond within 4 hours of receiving pitch12 Oct 2022
    APO Group celebrates its 15th anniversary by offering one-year press release distribution to 15 NGOs
    APO GroupAPO Group celebrates its 15th anniversary by offering one-year press release distribution to 15 NGOs7 Oct 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz