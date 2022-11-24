South African PR Landscape Report 2022

Ornico boasts the launch of the South African PR Landscape Report in proud collaboration with Dr. Tersia Landsberg Boshoff (PhD) on 24 November 2022. This launch marks the inauguration of a report aimed at evaluating the state of the PR and communications industry in South Africa.

As a member of the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC), Ornico is a firm believer in the Barcelona Principles and is devoted to promoting and educating the SA public relations community on the best practices of measuring the effectiveness of their communications and PR strategies.

For the ninth AMEC Measurement Month (#AMECMM) Ornico is doing more than hosting a PR measurement conversation amongst practitioners across, brands, agencies, and consultancies. This year they are making a commitment to doing research that will aid in driving the SA PR and communications industry forward. Spanning industry research, thought leadership content, and asking uncomfortable questions.

You can download the 2022 SA PR Landscape Report here

Industry Insights

The report includes a survey conducted by Ornico where 100 participants who identify as PR practitioners across freelance, consultancy, and direct brand took part over a one month period. The participants were asked over 20 questions that provide a holistic overview of industry dynamics, from inputs to outputs.

Webinar

Last year’s Measurement Month saw Ornico hosting a webinar with Johna Burke (president of AMEC) who took the audience through the ins and outs of the Barcelona Principles 3.0. This year the webinar uncovers how we can push towards getting buy in from a South African context by delving deeper into how and why it is important to evolve how we measure PR strategies and their effectiveness as South African Practitioners.

The webinar features renowned PR Practitioners and PR researchers having a peer-to-peer discussion on the state of PR in South Africa and where its going.

Watch the Webinar