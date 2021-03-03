ByDesign launches digital marketing agency

Johannesburg-based Communications Firm ByDesign has launched a new stand-alone digital services business, ByDesign Digital, as a major component of its journey towards becoming a fully integrated, full-service communications company.

ByDesign Digital was born in response to clients’ increased needs for bespoke digital services in their marketing and communications campaigns, with a ‘distinct upswing in demand’ since the Covid-19 pandemic hit South Africa, said ByDesign director Kevin Welman.“Over the past few years, we’ve serviced many clients in this space, but there’s a clear need for specialised skills in the digital and social media space, which is such a crucial component of the modern media landscape and offers a more targeted and personalised approach to content,” said Welman.“We’re seeing a particular need within medium-sized and owner-managed businesses. We believe that clients need to grow their business, turn content and sentiment into leads, and leads into revenue.”ByDesign co-founder Vanessa Baard said ByDesign Digital would go to market with the ability to provide a fully integrated and streamlined approach in areas like social media advertising, Google Ads, lead generation and influencer marketing. “Coupled with the firm’s existing capabilities in content generation and rich media including design, animation and video, this is the logical next step,” she said.The firm’s existing approach of ‘keeping it simple’ would be extended into the digital space, said Baard: “Simple strategy, simple briefings, ad spend with simple metrics that people understand. Everything we do must continue to make business sense.”