Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

PR & Communications Opinion South Africa

Menu

#ACACaresCovid19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

#BizUnity

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top do's and don'ts for handling an organisation's reputation crisis

16 Jul 2020
By: Azure Fey
Organisations all over face the challenge of reputation crises. The rule of thumb is 'when' not 'if'
Photo by from Pexels.
Forward-thinking companies prepare as best as possible for the worst-case scenario on issues within their control and are ready at the wings to tackle the unexpected.

How to manage your career in a corporate crisis

Your company is embroiled in a reputational crisis of such magnitude it could bring down the business and with it your previously stellar career as a senior executive ... what do you do to protect your own good name...?

By Auguste Coetzer 9 Oct 2017


No two crises are the same and there is no A to Z formula for dealing with them. Each must be assessed on its merits to soften, reduce or avoid a blow to reputation.

Here are my top 5 do's and don’ts when dealing with an organisation’s reputation crisis.

1. Do liaise closely with your internal and external legal counsel on the matter but don't respond to media and other stakeholders using legalise. Always balance the legal and human element of the issue and find the middle ground for effective and authentic messaging.

2. Do use your most senior leadership i.e. the MD or CEO, as a key spokesperson during face to face engagement on dire crisis matters with media, supported by the Head of Communications and their team. This creates transparency and the understanding that the organisation is taking the matter seriously. Don't have your legal department, a junior employee or an individual irrelevant to the matter speak on your organisation’s behalf (it happens more than one thinks).

3. Do respond in writing to questions on the matter even to on-camera interview requests if you cannot do one (Don’t tell me that you are “not doing any interviews”. Don't speak off-the-cuff on any matter that is potentially an issue of reputation or refuse to comment. Putting pen to paper when responding to a question on the unravelling crisis or when you are in the eye of the storm ensures that your message is clear and cannot be misinterpreted or misquoted. If your spokesperson must field face-to-face questions during an interview (press conference or broadcast interview, etc.) ensure that they are well prepared to respond in a transparent manner to high-risk issues the organisation may not be prepared to address proactively.

4. Do be gracious and non-defensive, and well-prepared in the face of harsh criticism or questioning for your actions or those of your organisation, depending on the matter at hand. Don't refuse to engage under the circumstances or abruptly end an interview, especially during broadcast interviews (live or recorded) – it will live in social media hell for an eternity and you and your organisation will forever be associated with this and will damage reputation and trust even further.

5. Do consider the interests of your primary stakeholders and your good or necessary relationships with when determining a response tone to a difficult issue. Don't attack your stakeholders in public, no matter your frustrations. It’s good form and protects you and them from a breakdown in relations and reputation.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Azure Fey's articles

About Azure Fey

Azure Fey (Janneker) is a Media and Crisis Communications Practitioner with 18 years experience working in corporate South Africa. Former journalist and former Media and Crisis Communications Manager at SAB and AB InBev.
Comment

Read more: reputation management, crisis management, PR

Related

Resetting in times of adversity23 hours ago
8 practical steps for organisations post-Covid-191 day ago
The importance of crisis communication2 days ago
The missing link between PR and criminal theory3 days ago
Why PR is an essential service in rebuilding your business9 Jul 2020
The times we live in right now have thrust reputation to the fore6 Jul 2020
Why the CEO should be the spokesperson during a crisis26 May 2020
PR lessons from Game of Thrones21 Apr 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz