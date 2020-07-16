Warc Media Awards announces 2020 Best Use of Data jury

Warc has announce the jury panel for the Warc Media Awards 2020: Best Use of Data category. The jury of 14 client-side and agency-side senior industry executives, will award case studies that best use data in an effective communications strategy.
This case study competition examines the insight, strategy and analytics that power effective media investment, with the Best Use of Data category recognising the role of data in an effective communications strategy.
The jury panel of 14 client-side and agency-side senior industry professionals will be chaired by Mark Evans, managing director of marketing and digital, Direct Line Group where he oversees the transformation of the insurance company's brands and marketing approach, including the multi-award-winning reinvigoration of the flagship Direct Line brand.
Commenting on the jury lineup, Mark Evans says:
This global jury represents some of the industry's most analytical minds. I'm looking forward to working with the judging panel on recognising the crucial role played by data in an effective communications strategy.
The full jury for the Best Use of Data category, Warc Media Awards 2020, is as follows:
- Mark Evans - Managing director of marketing and digital, Direct Line Group - jury chair
- Aarti Bharadwaj - Vice president, Analytics, APAC, Essence
- Youmna Borghol - Head of data science, Choueiri Group
- Neala Brown - Global head of marketing measurement, Havas Media Group
- Mark Halliday - Chief digital and data officer, Manning Gottlieb OMD
- Sam Knowles - Founder & Managing Director, Insight Agents
- David Lloyd - Head of data and insight, Wunderman Thompson UK
- Pete Markey - Chief marketing officer, TSB
- Justine O'Neill - Director, Analytic Partners
- Hari Ramanathan - Chief strategy and transformation officer, VMLY&R Asia
- Sannah Rogers - Managing director, Zenith UK
- Randolph Tan - Managing partner, Digitas Malaysia
- Nathalie Torres - Director of data, I&CO
- Amelia Ward - Head of digital, PHD Sydney
Full biographies are available here
.
The WARC Media Awards, now in their fifth year, are free to enter. Papers submitted as effectiveness case studies are welcomed from any territory and are discipline-neutral and channel-agnostic.
The winners of the Grands Prix and Special Awards across all four categories - Best Use of Data, Effective Channel Integration, Effective Use of Tech, and Effective Use of Partnerships and Sponsorships - will share a prize fund of $40,000.
The Special Awards in the Best Use of Data category will be:
- Personalisation Award - for the best example of a campaign that used data to segment effectively
- The Attribution Award - for the best example of a channel attribution model
- Data-Driven Insight Award - for a campaign where data helped to identify the right audience at scale
The closing date for entries is 23 September 2020. More details can be found here
.