Retail Marketing Company news South Africa

'You can order a Whopper to go, but you won't take it too far' Burger King says in its latest print campaign

21 Oct 2022
Issued by: Burger King
Mouth-watering burgers with melted cheese, steamy crispy bacon, and crusty bread baked to golden perfection. In terms of advertising, the fast food category has always played with this idea of food beauty shots that make everything irresistible to the eye. But how can a brand demonstrate how tempting a burger is without using this ageless visual resource?
It seems Burger King, in partnership with agency Wolf BCPP (Chile), found its way to do this possible.

After looking at thousands of locations on Google Street View, the burger brand found these 100% genuine, caught-in-camera moments of people eating their Whoppers outside BK restaurants. People who decided to order a burger to go but couldn't resist eating it literally in front of the outlet. Whoppers that supposedly would be eaten at homes, workplaces, universities, etc., but that didn't make it far away.

'To Go. As Far As You Can’ is the name of this print campaign designed to boost sales from the mobile app with its ‘order and collect’ feature, showcasing similar situations of people eating the Whoppers they ordered to go in front of a BK restaurant at different places of the world, such as Los Angeles, Munich, London, and Paris.

Even the series of ads includes the exact coordinates where you can find the original pictures on Street View.

“For us, this is enough proof to say: Our Whoppers are so irresistible, you can order them to go, but we don't guarantee you will manage to go too far,” says Lucy Garrido, Burger King’s Chile marketing manager.

Credits:
Agency: Wolf BCPP.
CCO: Gonzalo Baeza.
Creative director: Nicolás Pérez.
Copywriter: Luis Moreno, Hernán Irarrázaval, Felipe Monroy.
Art director: Cristián Mugarra, Jasper Staig, Fabiola Matas, Nicolás González, Víctor Rodríguez

Burger King
Welcome to BURGER KING® South Africa, the HOME OF THE WHOPPER®.

