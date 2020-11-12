Driving change and encouraging unity

As South Africa looks forward to returning to a sense of normality after spending months trying to come to terms with Covid-19 and our new normal, we all feel a desperate need for healing and human connection. It is a time where we need leaders to take a stand and bring the country together focusing us on a common purpose.

Albany has always been committed to two things: the quality of its product and its service to South Africa. Our commitment to making a difference in the lives of every South African is what keeps us motivated and drives our focus.There is not a single South African that has not been impacted by Covid-19 in some way. In a world that seems destined to pull us apart, coming together seems more important than ever.Diversity, belonging and inclusion are critical to building up our sense of community and our youth who face many unique challenges, some that may differ based on culture.Albany believes in encouraging the mutual bonds that make people feel accepted and we are committed to playing an active role in the healing process our country needs. The media has always played a powerful role in achieving this and Albany has, over the years, launched a number of media campaigns which reinforce our social commitment to South Africa.Albany wants to bring South Africans closer together, one slice and one act at a time.“We live in a world that sometimes feels like we are no longer part of the human family as a community. Yet, we all yearn to belong, it is part of being human. However, building this sense of belonging requires active effort and practice. So, we invite you to join us on this mission of love in action; together, we can bring our communities a little closer together,” says Lorraine de Graaff, marketing director at Albany.To achieve this, Albany has launched The Albany Love Project, a social campaign that aims to break the barriers between us, reducing feelings of exclusion and showing people the impact of love in action.While bringing people together needs to be done in a socially responsible way, respecting the government’s Covid-19 protocols regarding social distancing, it is vitally important right now.“There is a purpose to the change we want to bring,” says De Graaff, "we want to move from the current paradigm in which people feel trapped and are experiencing deeper human tensions towards a world where people can embrace a new sense of shared identity, enabling them to contribute meaningfully towards society.”The festive season is a time where we can put aside our differences and celebrate not only our uniqueness, but also what brings us together. It is about spending time with family and friends who become family, relationships that build character rather than cause division.“As part of The Albany Love Project, we have recently launched our television advert that speaks to the purpose of the project. It shows that there is a commonality in the table where many South Africans sit to share a meal,” says De Graaff.The important message of the advert is: this is the table of us, it is where we gather and share, eat and connect. It is the table of our culture, our communities, our bonds. At a time when we need healing, let us bring our aunties and our gogos to meet your boetas and your babas. Let us all bring something and share it, our gees, hope and traditions. Everyone brings something to the table; you can bring yours and we will bring ours. Together is where we belong.“This advert is merely the first part of The Albany Love Project. Albany intends to help facilitate connections into the future through extensive community outreach programmes. More information about this will be discussed in the future,” says De Graaff.Albany has been bringing South Africans together for over 50 years always providing fresh quality products to consumers. It is the shared memories that Albany creates that inspires the company to be committed to the promise that it makes to South Africans.“We genuinely believe that we have a superior product and that our commitment to the public is what will keep us focused on delivering on this promise. We also feel that we can make a change in society. There are a lot of people calling for change but are scared to put their hands up and put their words into action. In a world that is in need of kindness, love and unity, Albany wants to show people that they can embrace their differences and find common ground to unify this country at a time when it is desperately needed,” says De Graaff.Albany - Feel the love, feel the freshness.