Katlego Tshuma triumphs in Nando's Hot Young Designer Talent Search

Multidisciplinary designer Katlego Tshuma has been named the overall winner of the Nando's Hot Young Designer (HYD) Talent Search Competition for 2020.
Katlego Tshuma
The third iteration of Nando’s HYD competition asked young designers from across the nation to sensitively design a seating solution in the time of social distancing - one that could also be easily adapted once the pandemic subsides, and serve as an emblem of the resilience of the African spirit.
For his entry, Tshuma looked to the traditional African mat for the inspiration behind his winning Sangu Bench. Sangu is the Xitsonga word for a traditional African grass mat.
“The Sangu Bench is inspired by the organic forms found in the movement and shape of the traditional grass mats which have been used across various African cultures as carpets, mats, screens and room dividers,” explains Tshuma.
“Throughout the research and design of the bench, I kept true to the brief by creating areas that allow for two people to sit and still maintain socially distancing. I created isolated areas on a bench by incorporating the traditional mat as a divider and back support,” the designer adds.
Multiphase judging process
“The standard of entries across the board for the HYD Benchmark competition was very high. We embarked on a very thorough judging process, which included an initial round of local SA design industry specialists and senior Nando’s design-focused team members," says Tracy Lynch, creative director of the Nando’s Design Programme.
The multiphase judging process saw members of the design and creative communities from various countries assess entries over two rounds – narrowing the entries down to a shortlist of 22, and then further streamlining the candidates down to the top 10.
The local panel included Steve Smith and Annemarie Meintjies of Visi; and Tracy Lynch, Michael Spinks, Jo Skelton and Malibongwe Tyilo of the Nando’s Design Programme. The international panelists included the respective Heads of Design for Nando’s UK, USA, Canada and Australia.
“Katlego came out tops because he had the highest total points, which means that the majority of the judges recognised the brilliance of this piece. From my perspective, Katlego won because his design was one of the most unique, jaw-droppingly beautiful, brave pieces of design entered,” says Lynch.
Ashlea Joubert, Nando’s Australia’s head of design comments: "The calibre of bench designs for the HYD competition made judging quite a challenge! Each bench was special in its own right and you can see the thought and passion that has gone into every design to achieve the brief and a beautiful outcome. It's exciting to think these will be available to use in Nando's restaurant designs to add to the authenticity of the spaces. So much fresh creativity!"
Supporting SA's creative industries
The 2020 HYD winner was announced on 11 November 2020 at a creative showcase event held at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. The announcement proceedings were coupled with the official launch of Constitution Hill’s new Flame Studio recording hub, which will soon be used by musicians who have been nurtured and developed by Nando’s.
The event formed part of Nando’s multifaceted support of the South African creative industries, of which HYD is a part.
Nando’s longstanding support of the local design industry has allowed many a fledgling career to take flight. With its restaurants worldwide showcasing the best of South African art, craft and furniture design, and a strong design trade network, the company has worked to not only discover, but also nurture new and undiscovered talent.
All 11 finalists (10 designs in total) were invited to a mentorship session hosted by Nando’s in early November, which allowed them to benefit from the experience and insight of established industry professionals. A range of top local designers shared their insights, approach to design and advice.
“I feel incredibly privileged to be part of the process of watching our young creatives find their unique and confident voices,” says Lynch. “This platform gives many the chance to share what’s important to them, and this aspect of HYD allows me to feel incredibly optimistic that the future of our country is in great hands!”
