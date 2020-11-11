Bushbuckridge shopping centre set for R348m redevelopment

Nthoese Developments late last month hosted a sod-turning ceremony to mark the commencement of the redevelopment and expansion of Bushbuckridge shopping centre in Limpopo which is set to be rebranded Bushbuckridge Mall.

Upgrades to benefit community

The development is part of the Bushbuckridge Urban Renewal Programme, a scheme introduced by the Bushbuckridge Local Municipality to address the socio-economic challenges in the area. The scheme will provide, but is not limited to, public modal transport, social facilities, commercial and tourism facilities.According to Nthoese, the project is set to cost R348m and will create 1,140 jobs during construction and 623 full-time jobs post-construction for the community of Bushbuckridge.“The community of Bushbuckridge is experiencing exponential growth and the current infrastructure provided is not sufficient for its growth. The construction of a bus terminal and taxi rank will address the infrastructure challenges faced by the community. This will allow for ease of movement around the CBD. These upgrades are all for the benefit of the community of Bushbuckridge,” said Herbert Theledi, CEO of Nthoese Developments.In addition, Nthoese Developments, with the Critical Infrastructure Programme funding granted by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), will upgrade all the bulk services, such as roads, stormwater, water and sewerage.