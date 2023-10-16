Industries

Africa


Kellogg Company enters new era as Kellanova

16 Oct 2023
Kellanova, formerly Kellogg Company, has formally completed the previously announced separation of its North American cereal business, WK Kellogg Co. This marks the beginning of Kellanova's journey as an independent, publicly traded company.
Image supplied
Image supplied

This separation, allows both companies to be better positioned to:

  • Focus on its distinct strategic priorities, with financial targets that best fit its own markets and opportunities.
  • Execute with increased agility and operational flexibility, enabling a more focused allocation of capital and resources in a manner consistent with those strategic priorities.

Kellogg names global snack business Kellanova ahead of company split
Kellogg names global snack business Kellanova ahead of company split

16 Mar 2023

Kellanova’s vision is to become the world’s best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people.

While the Company’s corporate name has changed to Kellanova, the Kellogg’s brand will remain on its products around the world. In South Africa, Kellanova will continue to be powered by differentiated brands including Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Coco Pops, All-Bran, Granola, Rice Krispies, Special K, Pringles, Noodles Pringles, and others.

“As a standalone company, Kellanova will benefit from greater operational focus and fit-for-purpose strategy and resource allocation, investing behind its differentiated brands to deliver consistently strong net sales and earnings growth over time. and we’re excited to enter this new era.” said Philip Nieman, general manager, Kellanova South Africa.

This growth is expected to be complemented by improved profitability to be achieved through operating leverage, a mix shift toward its most differentiated brands, building scale in emerging markets, and ongoing productivity and revenue growth management.

