Food & bev. services Opinion South Africa

The future of Africa's Food & Beverage industry

16 Oct 2023
By: Clive Roberts
Africa is home to one of the world's fastest growing populations, reaching a projected 2.5 billion people by 2050. It is also this demographic advantage that translates into a vast consumer base that is youthful, aspirational, and urban-centric.
Clive Roberts, Segment Lead: CPG - Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric. Image supplied
Clive Roberts, Segment Lead: CPG - Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric. Image supplied

As a result, the demand for diverse and innovative Food and Beverage (F&B) products is skyrocketing. The industry has the potential to cater to the needs and tastes of this expanding population - major driver of economic growth and job creation.

Similarly, is the continent’s urbanisation rate, which is today one of the highest globally, with millions of people migrating to cities every year in search of better opportunities. Urban centres act as hubs for economic activity and serve as focal points for F&B consumption.

This rapid rate of urbanisation is also leading to a growing middle class with a higher disposable income and, if you would excuse the pun, an appetite for diverse culinary experiences.

Local drives consumer preferences

Alongside the above demographic shift, there is a discernible change in consumer preferences across the continent. A rising awareness of health and environmental concerns has led to an increased demand for healthier and more sustainable F&B options

Consumers are seeking products that align with their values, such as organic, locally sourced, and ethically produced goods. Manufacturers that can adapt to these shifting preferences and offer products that are both delicious and sustainably produced are likely to gain a competitive edge.

A gathering for the best in retail-ready, sustainable food and beverage
A gathering for the best in retail-ready, sustainable food and beverage

Issued by dmg events Africa 30 Jun 2023

While multinational corporations have a presence in Africa's F&B market, the region also fosters a vibrant landscape of homegrown brands. Local entrepreneurs are leveraging their understanding of cultural nuances and consumer preferences to create unique and authentic products. Encouraging the growth of these indigenous brands not only strengthens the local economy but also promotes diversity and cultural exchange within the industry.

There are still challenges

Whilst the above bodes well for the F&B industry, it also faces some significant challenges due power supply, rising energy costs, and the pressing need for sustainable and resilient energy solutions.

Unfortunately, these issues have far-reaching implications that can hinder growth and productivity in the sector, affecting both small-scale local businesses and large multinational companies operating across the continent:

  • Unreliable power supply: - Africa is known for its inconsistent power grid, characterised by frequent power outages, voltage fluctuations, and blackouts. Unreliable power supply disrupts production processes, compromises product quality, and hampers supply chain operations.

The F&B industry requires precision and consistency; power interruptions can lead to spoilage of perishable goods, loss of production hours, and decreased output. This not only impacts profitability but also erodes customer trust and satisfaction.

  • Rising energy cost puts additional financial burdens on manufacturers in the F&B industry. Energy-intensive operations, such as refrigeration, heating, and processing, contribute significantly to operational expenses.

As energy costs soar, profit margins narrow, making it challenging for businesses to invest in expansion, modernisation, or new technologies. Smaller enterprises, in particular, may struggle to cope with these rising costs, hindering their ability to compete in the market.

Need for sustainable, resilient and innovative energy solutions

In the face of mounting environmental challenges, there is a growing imperative for businesses to adopt sustainable and resilient energy solutions. Climate change, resource depletion, and carbon emissions necessitate a shift towards greener practices.

The F&B industry is a major consumer of resources and therefore has a responsibility to minimise its environmental impact. However, transitioning to sustainable energy solutions requires upfront investments, which can be a barrier for businesses facing tight budgets.

Implementing renewable energy systems, energy-efficient technologies, and waste reduction measures may require substantial capital, deterring some companies from taking the necessary steps.

How far can machine learning and artificial intelligence go in the F&B sector?
How far can machine learning and artificial intelligence go in the F&B sector?

By 28 Sep 2023

Similarly, digitalisation, technology is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of the F&B and Beverage industry in Africa. From farm to fork, innovations in agri-tech and supply chain management are enhancing efficiency and transforming the way businesses operate.

In conclusion, Africa's F&B industry is at the cusp of unprecedented growth, propelled by the rising population, urbanisation, and evolving consumer preferences. To capitalise on this burgeoning opportunity, businesses must embrace innovation, sustainability, and digitalisation while nurturing local talent and agricultural practices.

About Clive Roberts

Clive Roberts, segment lead: CPG - Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric.

