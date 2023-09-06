Food Lover's joins The Sharks team

Food Lover's Market has entered Sharks-infested waters with an exciting two-year partnership with The Sharks rugby team as their food sponsor in a two-year partnership.

Image supplied

Food Lover’s Market has a passion for excellence and, through vision and commitment, has significantly increased their presence throughout South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. The Sharks association with Food Lover’s Market mirrors their approach, and in their quest to establish a greater global presence, they are excited to partner with a brand that shares a similar ethos of family and excellence.

Commenting on the partnership, The Sharks CEO, Dr Eduard Coetzee said: “We are delighted to welcome Food Lover’s Market to The Sharks family. The Food Lover’s Market brand has shown tremendous growth and become a major part of the South African food industry. This partnership allows for great synergy and potential and we look forward to working closely with the Food Lover’s team in achieving our collective objectives and making this partnership a mutually beneficial one.”

Image supplied

Says Travis Coppin, CEO of Food Lover’s Market retail, “As a proudly South African brand, Food Lover’s Market is delighted to be the Official Food Sponsor of The Sharks. Food Lover’s Market is on a journey to become the best store in the community. With this in mind, we upgraded three of our stores in Kwazulu-Natal - La Lucia, Ballito and The Crescent. These three stores have all been refurbished to offer uncompromising value, range and quality to local shoppers.”

“With that in mind, we understand the power of building a community through sport and our sponsorship and support of The Sharks into 2025 further indicates our commitment to the region. We look forward to offering The Sharks and the community of KZN the best in fresh.”

From the 2023/2024 season, the Food Lover’s Market logo will appear on the side panel of the Hollywoodbets Sharks playing shorts.