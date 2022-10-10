South Africa's top 10 olive oils for 2022 revealed

The winners of the 2022 Absa Top 10 Olive Oil awards were announced on 7 October at the Asara Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.

As part of an ongoing partnership between Absa and the SA Olive Industry Association, every year following the annual SA Olive Awards the highest-scoring gold medal winners are entered into an additional round of blind judging. Out of this, the 10 top-scoring extra virgin olive oils are then selected for the prestigious Absa Top 10 Olive Oil Award.

The Absa Top 10 Olive Oil accolades were awarded to:

• Altevrede:

Altevrede - Favolosa

• De Rustica:

De Rustica Collection: Coratina

• Falcon's Nest Farm:

Chaloner The Peregrine Limited Edition

• Het Vlock Casteel:

Het Vlock Casteel Favolosa

• Mardouw Investments:

Mardouw XXV Intense

• Morgenster:

Don Carlo Extra Virgin Olive Oil

• Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm:

OWK Picual

• Porterville Olives:

Andante Delicate

• Rio Largo Olive Estate:

Rio Largo Gold

• Zoetigheyd Farms:

Zoetigheyd Premium Frantoio



Pursuit of excellence

The partnership between SA Olive and Absa started in 2013 when the Absa Top 5 Olive Oil Awards were first introduced. Since then, this award has grown into an annual event at which South African extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) producers are recognised for their pursuit of excellence in producing top-quality EVOO.

SA Olive’s CEO, Vittoria Jooste says, “We are delighted to be celebrating our South African olive oil producers with such a prestigious event. So much hard work, determination and technical expertise are needed to create EVOOs of the highest quality, and South African producers should be duly recognised for producing quality olive oils, year after year, in spite of the many challenges.

“The annual Absa Top 10 Olive Oil Awards is an excellent platform to showcase the best South African EVOOs and give producers – finalists and winners - the recognition they deserve.”

Willem Nel, Absa’s regional segment head: high value banking and premium Cape region, says “After nearly a decade of working with SA Olive, we are proud to be part of this annual award ceremony once again. As we have recently celebrated Heritage Day, we truly believe that olive oil is deeply rooted in our heritage, and at Absa we take pride in celebrating the rich history, tradition, diversity, excellence, and quality of South African extra virgin olive oil.

“South African producers are creating top-quality olive oils every year, and we need to do all we can to continually support and assist them in promoting their products as they play an invaluable role within the local olive industry. We would like to congratulate all entrants and winners on a job well done.”