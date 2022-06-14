Bernini's popular Squadcast series returns with a panel of real, natural, sparkling SA women

Catch the #BerniniSquadcast with Sne Mbatha, Dr Thsidi Gule and Lalla Hirayama.
The team behind Bernini – the only real sparkling spritzer made from wine with flavours – is back with six snackable content bursts of the popular online Squadcast Series. The show returns with insightful conversation and personal stories from a panel of women, who get South Africans ready to realise their true potential by challenging beauty standards, and body image stereotypes, dressing to suit themselves and breaking the glass ceiling.
Join this squad of glow getters as they delve into topics relevant to modern South African women. This season’s guests include choreographer and dancer, Sne Mbatha; multi-talented TV personality, actress, model, and dancer, Lalla Hirayama; and the ‘Doctor of Inner Beauty’, medical and wellness expert, Dr Thsidi Gule.
Over these new instalments of the series, the ladies discuss inner work and self-discovery, as well as creating healthy relationships with food and with your body. The squad also gets real about mental health and the stigma around seeing a mental healthcare practitioner. With each guest bringing her sparkling personality to the discussions, viewers will be entertained, informed, and ready to take these conversations to their own squads.
Originally launched as a podcast series in 2020, the Squadcast has had a glow up. Bernini is now showcasing this engaging content on YouTube, reaching millions of women across Mzansi.
“The aim of this uplifting series is to inspire women to bring their real glow to the world and to engage in the conversations that create change. The Squadcast is a space where women can find strength and support in a network of glow getters across SA, where they can go to find inspiration to succeed in all spheres of life from the boardroom to their health and wellness,” says Bernini marketing manager, Paigon Prince.
Bernini supports responsible drinking and encourages all South Africans to consume alcohol responsibly. Alcohol not for persons under 18 years.About Bernini
Bernini is the only real sparkling spritzer made from wine with flavours. This sparkling grape wine-based spritzer is for women ready to embrace their power, with the courage to be true to themselves. Bernini is available in Blush, Classic, and Amber: 275ml bottles, 440ml cans, and 250ml cans. Follow #RealSparklingSpritzer #MadeFromWine on Bernini’s socials to find out more.