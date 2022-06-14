Zalando acquires majority stake in Highsnobiety, merging content and commerce

European online retail giant Zalando has acquired a majority stake in fashion and lifestyle media brand Highsnobiety, as the companies look to benefit from the combined power of content and commerce.

Turning stories into products, and products into stories

Highsnobiety was founded in Berlin in 2005 by David Fischer as a blog that heralded the convergence of streetwear and high-end luxury fashion. Today, Highsnobiety comprises a publishing arm, creative consultancy and a curated commerce platform. Teaming up with Highsnobiety is expected to accelerate Zalando's ambition to be a top destination for streetwear, new luxury and fashion inspiration, especially for the younger, fashion-forward consumers.The two companies said they will leverage each other's complementary strengths by bringing together Highsnobiety’s cultural relevance and insight, fashion authority and storytelling expertise with Zalando’s fashion network, e-commerce know-how and operational capabilities.While continuing independent operations, Highsnobiety will act as a strategic and creative consultant helping Zalando develop new inspiration-focused spaces and formats on its platform.The high-end streetwear platform's capabilities will play into Zalando’s ambitions to weave inspirational experiences into the customer journey and create an exciting and engaging online environment for both consumers and brands. In turn, joining the Zalando Group allows Highsnobiety to leverage Zalando’s expertise and resources to fuel its own e-commerce capabilities.David Fischer, Highsnobiety’s founder and CEO, comments: “Highsnobiety has mastered the art of turning stories into products and products into stories. I am very excited to bring our capabilities to Zalando's commitment towards fashion inspiration and together reimagine the future of content and commerce. Equally, I am thrilled to tap into Zalando’s unrivaled expertise in scaling e-commerce platforms and bring my lifetime’s passion work to the next level.”David Schneider, Highsnobiety’s founder and co-CEO, says: “Both of our companies share a passion for building strong brand partnerships and enabling brands to inspire audiences with their products and stories.“Partnering with Highsnobiety will allow us to execute much faster on our ambition to offer the most relevant and engaging – as well as convenient – shopping experience to our customers. I’m excited to see our joint vision materialise and to shape the future of fashion content in commerce together.”As part of the deal, Highsnobiety will retain its editorial and curational autonomy, with the publishing and agency work remaining fully independent. It will continue to be led by its two managing directors, David Fischer and Jürgen Hopfgartner, and Fischer will retain a minority stake in the business.Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.