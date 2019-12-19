FMCG News South Africa

Kauai diversifies with PnP frozen foods range

Kauai has extended its brand onto retail shelves with the launch of its frozen product range in partnership with Pick n Pay.

Dean Kowarski, CEO of Real Foods.

The 'Pick n Pay powered by Kauai' frozen product range was developed to meet the growing demand from customers seeking healthier ready-to-eat meals that they can conveniently enjoy at home.

The new range includes a variety of healthy frozen smoothies, already available in-store, with frozen meals and side dishes available from January 2020. The range will include some of Kauai’s top-selling meals and smoothies, like the Strawberry Stinger smoothie and Butta Chicken Bowl.

Pick n Pay relaunches Livewell range to make healthier food more accessible

Supermarket chain Pick n Pay has relaunched its health-focused Livewell range. This is in line with the chain's efforts to make healthier food more accessible and affordable.

22 Nov 2019


Making healthy eating accessible


Pick n Pay, which recently relaunched its Livewell range to include easy-to-read labels for smarter, healthier food choices, says that it wants to make healthier eating easier, more accessible and more desirable. The Pick n Pay powered by Kauai range is the latest addition to the Livewell range consisting of over 600 products.

Explains Dean Kowarski, CEO of Real Foods, the holding company of Kauai: “There is a major global shift as consumers seek out healthier, natural food options which are both affordable and convenient. We’re also seeing a shift towards more plant-based and vegan options. Our 23-year heritage positions us well to respond to this trend. We see our partnership with Pick n Pay as a natural extension of our commitment to making healthy eating accessible to more consumers.

Kowarski adds that the new partnership comes on the back of an exceptional year for the group. "We have just opened our 160th store locally, launched new stores in the Netherlands and Thailand, and have plans for more stores in Asia-Pacific and Europe.”


A fresh take on frozen


He says Kauai aims to bring its expertise in "flavour-packed, healthy food" to the growing frozen foods category, in line with frozen foods innovation in other markets. “This is a completely fresh take on frozen – it’s everything consumers love about Kauai’s delicious meals and smoothies, but with the convenience of being able to enjoy them at home whenever they want.”

Kowarski explains that globally, the frozen foods category is seeing renewed interest and innovation as freezing is a natural preservative, meaning it doesn’t require the addition of artificial preservatives.

Kauai's new restaurant-quality frozen meals and smoothies can simply be taken out of the freezer and cooked or prepared from frozen in the quantities consumers choose. Like the menu in Kauai stores, the ready-to-eat frozen range avoids additives, preservatives, artificial colourants or and flavourants, and only free-range chicken and eggs are used.

The Pick n Pay powered by Kauai smoothie range is already available in selected Pick n Pay stores. The frozen meals and sides will be in stores in January 2020.
