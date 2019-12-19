R3bn in FNB eWallet spending this festive season, bank anticipates

This festive season, FNB anticipates a 26% increase in eWallet send volumes on last year's R2.4bn during the same period.

For the current year, FNB’s data revealed that consumers in Gauteng are the top users of eWallet at 47%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 14%, and Western Cape at 10%. Other provinces completing the top six includes Eastern Cape at 9%, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Northwest jointly coming at 5% and lastly Free State at 4%.“It comes as no surprise that consumers in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape are top senders of eWallet transactions. This is consistent with economic activity in these provinces," says FNB Consumer CEO Christoph Nieuwoudt."We will therefore continuously strive to improve accessibility to our banking infrastructures to ensure that all South Africans have access to our banking platforms,” he added.