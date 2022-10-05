New Media wins 2 trophies with Vodacom at New Generation Awards

The Vodacom now! blog, for which New Media produces articles and videos, has won gold for Blogging Excellence at the 10th annual New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards. New Media's Vodacom team also took silver for Best Online Newsletter.

The Vodacom now! blog ecosystem supports Vodacom's vision and strategy of being a leading technology company. It has also become the port of call for customers looking to fulfil their own service requests, which has driven savings into the business as a result of a reduction in calls to Vodacom call centres.

Jeanine Boshoff, head of New Media's Story Station division, was at the ceremony to accept the trophies on behalf of the team. She says: "The New Generation Awards celebrate ingenuity and are primarily about the results achieved in a specific campaign or execution. We are proud to say that, beyond excellent reach and engagement, the work we do for Vodacom has actually resulted in their call centre saving money - a return on investment in real terms. The blog does this by providing practical, 'how-to' information, for which customers would have previously contacted Vodacom's customer care line."

Pabi Rampa, senior specialist: content marketing at Vodacom, says: "It's wonderful to see the impactful work that Vodacom and New Media do being recognised across the industry. I am very proud of the team for this achievement as we drive meaningful engagement and ROI."

These awards arrive on the back of five gold awards for New Media in New York, where the agency took top honours in four hotly contested categories at the 2022 Eddie & Ozzie Awards as well as Best Use of Technology as Part of a Content Marketing Program at the 2022 Content Marketing Awards.

Boshoff concludes: "New Media's purpose is to tell the stories that matter most - on platforms people love to use. Our insight into our clients' audiences and focus on providing them with real value is how we help build lasting, profitable relationships between brands and their customers. These wins, with a wonderful client in Vodacom, are a real affirmation of our results-driven approach."



