    Ogilvy wins Social and Digital Agency of the Year with 31 statues

    5 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
    This year the New Generation Awards celebrated their 10th anniversary of evaluating South Africa's best social and digital media campaigns. Awards were given to campaigns that showed excellence and ROI for, social and digital reach, online experiences, app development, mobile marketing, influencer and blogging, as well the most Innovative use of social media.
    Ogilvy wins Social and Digital Agency of the Year with 31 statues

    Ogilvy led the event by winning an unprecedented 31 awards, including the New Generation Agency of the Year 2022 title, for overall performance at the event.

    “We are immensely proud and humbled by the staggering number of awards we received,” says Pete Case, Ogilvy CEO and creative chairman. “It’s wonderful to see so many of our clients’ work represented in the wins we achieved. Thank you to the judges who recognised the value of our work and huge congratulations to the teams at Carling Black Label, Castle Lite, Volkswagen, Cadbury, Kimberly Clark, DStv and KFC who shone so brightly on the night – and up against such stiff industry competition.”

    Steve Paxton, founder of the New Generation Awards, commented on the high standards of entries this year. “Teams have become more technically minded, smarter strategies can be seen across multiple platforms, resulting in clever content with exciting conversations driving high engagement among the communities. The results achieved across a number of campaigns have been phenomenal.”

    Case concludes, “Our aim at Ogilvy is to inspire brands and people to impact the world. In South Africa, social and digital media platforms are the tools and means for so many people to help shape the culture of their world. Powered by data, insights, content, and experiences; social and digital media enables brands to realise consumer and societal impact like never before. With communication and content that flows into, and resonates with, consumers digital timelines – all at the speed of culture.”

    Earlier this year, Ogilvy also won Agency of the Year at the IAB Bookmark Awards, the country’s largest digital creative and effectiveness awards show. These two back-to-back prestigious awards underline Ogilvy’s purposeful and continued investments in digital transformation – alongside its proven ability to help a breadth of brands meaningfully connect with today’s digitally enabled consumer.

    Ogilvy South Africa
    Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
    Read more: Volkswagen, Ogilvy, Cadbury, Pete Case, Kimberly Clark

