Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Everlytic launches new marketing guide to advanced communication automation

Issued by: Everlytic
Everlytic has just launched a new marketing guide on advanced communication automation. Why? Because they say that people do business with people. And it's true. But, in today's highly competitive, fast-paced world, communication automation is the only tool that enables you to give that personal touch without manually customising and sending every message.
Benefits of automation

Doing your admin work is just the start of the benefits of automation. With client tracking and API integrations, automated messaging can now be even more personalised than a human could ever manage.

click to enlarge

For instance, did you know that research has found that automation can lead to 90% higher customer retention rates, 77% increased conversions and a 14.5% increase in sales productivity? This is thanks to nurturing relationships by triggering relevant, personalised messages to contacts when they expect it, saving time and resources, and boosting ROI.

It’s a total game-changer for your business. And it’s massively underused in South Africa! There’s a gap in the market here and people don’t even know it.

What’s in the guide

The guide goes into the following content in depth:

How automation workflows work

In communication automation, a workflow is the term used for a communication journey. It’s an advanced version of a drip campaign (which sends messages with time delays), only it also includes intelligent functionality like conditions, data filters and a range of actions for truly exceptional automation. Everlytic illustrates this in an easy-to-understand infographic.

click to enlarge

The three levels of automation

Automation isn’t just scheduling a message to go out at a specific time. It’s an integrated, omnichannel form of communication that connects systems with people, pre-defined scenarios and behavioural triggers. The three levels of automation break this down, so you can start at one and work your way up to increasingly sophisticated automation journeys.

Considerations when building workflows

When creating your own automation workflows, develop a strategy that starts small and solves an immediate problem. From there, look for where automated communications can better support clients and your internal teams. In the guide, you get the four questions to ask yourself to help decide what and how much to automate.

Get the guide

Automating your communications can be complex at first. Reach out to Everlytic for guidance or support getting started.



Everlytic's press office

EverlyticEverlytic is the leading Cloud Marketing Software solution in South Africa. Every day hundreds of top South African and international companies use our software to send millions of messages to their customers and subscribers. With our bulk and transactional email and SMS engines you can manage all of your digital communications from one central hub. Whether it be newsletters and notifications, to statements and system generated messages, Everlytic is the leader in ensuring top delivery rates.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Everlytic, marketing automation

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz