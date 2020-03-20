Lancewood Cheese unlocks the power of WhatsApp with Techsys Digital

Lancewood Cheese is one of South Africa's most loved food brands on social media, with over 730,000 followers on Facebook. The key to its success is the way in which it uses its social presence to provide real value for consumers - producing quality recipes that are delicious and easy to master. The recipes come alive through the way in which Lancewood makes the content engaging and fun - using competitions, videos and click-throughs to the brand's website to make the consumer's journey even richer.







Techsys crafted a solution that could meet those objectives, as well as surprise and delight Lancewood’s ardent fans. The first step was to leverage the brand’s highly engaged social media audience with a promoted post that clicked through to the Lancewood WhatsApp line. Having landed on WhatsApp, consumers were rewarded with an entry into the Grand Prize Draw to stand to win a year’s worth of Lancewood cheese! Next, fans found out if they’d won a digital voucher. Winners received their voucher over WhatsApp and could drop their location pin to find their nearest participating store.



To earn additional entries in the Grand Prize Draw, as well as another chance to win a voucher, participants could provide details to help enrich the brand’s understanding of its core consumers. Once a consumer’s journey on the WhatsApp line had completed, they received access to a host of scrumptious recipes they could prepare with their new Lancewood products. A few days after being awarded their voucher, consumers who hadn’t redeemed yet received an SMS gently reminding them to treat themselves at their next shop.



And treat themselves they did! Over 50% of the vouchers distributed were redeemed, beating the benchmark of 10 to 20%. The Grand Prize Draw received over 41,000 entries, showing that people love their Lancewood and they love a competition with a convenient, easy entry mechanic. Lancewood attracted over 10,000 new consumers to the line, proving that for mobile engagement, WhatsApp is the place your customers want to be.



What is clear is that consumers love and trust WhatsApp, so why not move your conversation to them?





