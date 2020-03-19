Bookmarks2020: Winners announced!

CAMPAIGN CATEGORY

DIGITAL STRATEGY

Award Company Brand Product Title

Gold TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production In Rehersal for Unbound

Silver TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation Womans Month #Blame No More

Silver The Odd Number Nedbank Nedbank Brand & Advertising Nedbank Money Secrets

Silver HelloFCB+ CANSA CANSA Don’t Fear the Finger

Bronze Joe Public Connect Jet Women's Health The Great Stigma Clearance

Bronze Digitas Liquorice Unilever Knorr Takeaway Takeover

CONTENT STRATEGY

Silver HelloFCB+ CANSA CANSA Don’t Fear the Finger

Bronze King James Group TymeBank GoalSave Broke By

Bronze DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue Communications The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa Anti-vaping Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news

DIGITAL INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN

Silver TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production In Rehersal for Unbound

Silver TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation Womans Month #Blame No More

Silver Ogilvy ABInBev Castle Lager Heartbeat of the Nation

Bronze VMLY&R South Africa Edgars Retail Don't Tell Me What To Do

Bronze VMLY&R South Africa Hollard Hollard Brand InstaStory Books

Bronze Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd Absa Recruitment The Human Quantum Computer

Bronze Wunderman Thompson South Africa Mondelez PS Chocolate Bars PS Mzansi Love Songs

MOBILE CAMPAIGN

Silver Digitas Liquorice Distell Scottish Leader I See A Different You

Bronze Digitas Liquorice Unilever Knorr Takeaway Takeover

BEST USE OF DATA

Gold Ogilvy ABInBev Castle Lager Heartbeat of the Nation

Bronze MOBILE et al FEDHEALTH flexiFED FEDHEALTH Made For You

INTEGRATED MIXED MEDIA CAMPAIGN

Silver Joe Public Connect Chicken Licken SoulSister® Party 4 When a Sister Needs Some Soul

Silver Showmax Showmax The Girl From St. Agnes The Girl From St. Agnes

Silver HelloFCB+ CANSA CANSA Don’t Fear the Finger

Silver Ogilvy Mondelez Cadbury Remarkable Regifts

Silver Ogilvy Investec Brand The Human Search Bar

Bronze Joe Public Connect Chicken Licken Big John™ The Legend of Big John

Bronze VMLY&R South Africa Edgars Retail Don't Tell Me What To Do

Bronze VMLY&R South Africa Edgars Winter Retail Break Out

Bronze Joe Public Connect Jet Women's Health The Great Stigma Clearance

Bronze Joe Public Connect Amnesty International Amnesty International Sign the Smile

BREAK THROUGH ON A BUDGET

Gold HelloFCB+ CANSA CANSA Don’t Fear the Finger

Silver Saatchi & Saatchi Nude Foods Nude Foods Nude Your Food

BRANDED CONTENT

Silver TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation Womans Month #Blame No More

Silver Ogilvy, Mindshare & Cali4ways Games KFC South Africa KFC KFC - Boet Fighter

Bronze Joe Public Connect Chicken Licken SoulSister® Party 4 When a Sister Needs Some Soul

Bronze VMLY&R South Africa Edgars Retail Don't Tell Me What To Do

CHANNEL CATEGORY

PAID SEARCH MARKETING

Bronze Conversion Science TEARS Animal Rescue Pet Adoption TEARS - Adopt Don't Shop

ORGANIC SEARCH MARKETING

Bronze Jellyfish The Mattress Warehouse Mattresses & Accessories Competitive Cut-Through

DISPLAY ADVERTISING

Silver VMLY&R South Africa Nando’s Restaurant dine-in The Nando’s Load Shedding Ad

Silver HelloFCB+ CANSA CANSA Don’t Fear the Finger

ONLINE VIDEO SERIES

Bronze TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production In Rehersal for Unbound

Bronze The Mediashop Maybelline Tattoo Brow Peel Off Tint Maybelline Tattoo Brow

INNOVATIVE USE OF MEDIA

Silver TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg (Pty) Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production In Rehersal for Unbound

Silver Ogilvy ABInBev Castle Lager Heartbeat of the Nation

Bronze TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Datsun South Africa Go Twitter Tug of War

Bronze Ogilvy AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label IsiZathu

EMAIL, DIRECT & INBOUND MARKETING

Bronze Publicis Machine Sealand Sustainable Invite Sealand Sustainable Invite

USE OF PROGRAMMATIC MEDIA

Bronze Mark1 Food Lover's Market Groceries Break the Traditional Tradition!

DIGITAL INSTALLATIONS & ACTIVATIONS

Silver INJOZI and Mojanation Cadbury Cadbury Limited Edition Slabs Cadbury Martians

Silver Ogilvy AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label #BodyCount

Bronze VMLY&R South Africa Edgars Winter Retail Break Out

ONLINE VIDEO

Gold TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation Womans Month #Blame No More

Silver King James Group ABInBev Corona Street Surfers

Silver HelloFCB+ CANSA CANSA Don’t Fear the Finger

Bronze Publicis Mercedes-Benz C 63 S Stories of Speed

Bronze TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Okavango Diamond Company The Okavango Blue Diamond The Light at The Start of Everything, Written by Iain Thomas

Bronze VMLY&R South Africa Edgars Retail Don't Tell Me What To Do

CHANNEL INNOVATION

Silver VMLY&R South Africa Hollard Hollard Brand InstaStory Books

Bronze TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Datsun South Africa Go Twitter Tug of War

Bronze Ogilvy ABInBev Castle Lager Heartbeat of the Nation

CAMPAIGN MICROSITES

Bronze Joe Public Connect Amnesty International Amnesty International Sign the Smile

BOTS, MESSAGING AND DARK SOCIAL

Silver King James Group Johnson & Johnson Stayfree® menstural care In Sync with Sho Madjozi

COMMUNITIES CATEGORY

SOCIAL COMMUNITIES

Silver VMLY&R South Africa Nando’s Nando’s Brand Nando’s Social Community

Silver King James Group TymeBank TymeBank TymeBank Social Communities

USE OF USE-GENERATED CONTENT

Gold VMLY&R South Africa Hollard Hollard Brand InstaStory Books

Gold Wunderman Thompson South Africa Mondelez PS Chocolate Bars PS Mzansi Love Songs

Gold Ogilvy ABInBev Castle Lager Heartbeat of the Nation

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGNS

Gold King James Group Johnson & Johnson Stayfree® menstural care In Sync with Sho Madjozi

Silver VMLY&R South Africa Hollard Hollard Brand InstaStory Books

Bronze TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Datsun South Africa Go Twitter Tug of War

Bronze Showmax Showmax Game Of Thrones Game Of Thrones The Night's Watch

Bronze TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg MTN South Africa Made for Home 120gig #StreamingorDreaming

INFLUENCER MARKETING

Silver King James Group Netflix The Umbrella Academy Super influencers

SOCIAL MEDIA INNOVATION

Bronze King James Group Johnson & Johnson Stayfree® menstural care In Sync with Sho Madjozi

Bronze Ogilvy ABInBev Castle Lager Heartbeat of the Nation

CRAFT CATEGORY

EXCELLENCE IN MARKETING COPYWRITING

Craft Silver TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Okavango Diamond Company The Okavango Blue Diamond The Light at The Start of Everything, Written by Iain Thomas

Craft Silver Ogilvy Investec Brand The Human Search Bar

Craft Bronze Ogilvy Mondelez Cadbury Remarkable Regifts

EXCELLENCE IN NEWS OR FEATURE WRITING

Craft Silver News24 24.com News24 Gang Wars

EXCELLENCE IN RESEARCH

Craft Silver DYDX Smollan Gcwalisa Gcwalisa

EXCELLENCE IN INTERFACE DESIGN

Craft Silver MakeReign Pineapple insurance Peer to Peer Insurance Insurance with a snap

Craft Bronze MakeReign. MakeReign Digital Design Studio Introducing MakeReign on the global stage

Craft Bronze MakeReign Wolf&Whale Digital Design Consultancy Making an International splash for Wolf&Whale

EXCELLENCE IN SOFTWARE, CODING & TECHNICAL INNOVATION

Craft Gold INJOZI Datsun South Africa Datsun GO Datsun Twitter Tug of War

Craft Silver INJOZI Cadbury Cadbury Limited Edition Slabs Cadbury Martians

Craft Bronze MOBILE et al, CHEESE et al FEDHEALTH flexiFED FEDHEALTH Made For You

EXCELLENCE IN STRATEGY

Craft Silver HelloFCB+ CANSA CANSA Don’t Fear the Finger

Craft Bronze TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production In Rehersal for Unbound

EXCELLENCE IN UX

Craft Silver MakeReign Pineapple insurance Peer to Peer Insurance Insurance with a snap

Craft Bronze MakeReign. MakeReign Digital Design Studio Introducing MakeReign on the global stage

EXCELLENCE IN ONLINE VIDEO PRODUCTION

Craft Gold King James Group ABInBev Corona Street Surfers

Craft Gold TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation Womans Month #Blame No More

Craft Bronze TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production In Rehersal for Unbound

Craft Bronze Iconic Red Bull Red Bull Racing Cape Town Cruise

Craft Bronze Ogilvy Investec Brand The Human Search Bar

EXCELLENCE IN SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT

Craft Silver King James Group Johnson & Johnson Stayfree® menstural care In Sync with Sho Madjozi

Craft Bronze VMLY&R South Africa Nando's Nando’s Brand Nando's Social Community

EXCELLENCE IN DIGITAL MEDIA

Craft Silver VMLY&R South Africa Hollard Hollard Brand InstaStory Books

EXCELLENCE IN USE OF SOUND

Craft Silver Gorilla AXE Axe Deodorant Axe Level Up

Craft Silver HelloFCB+ CANSA CANSA Don’t Fear the Finger

Craft Bronze Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd Absa Recruitment The Human Quantum Computer

Craft Bronze Wunderman Thompson South Africa Mondelez PS Chocolate Bars PS Mzansi Love Songs

EXCELLENCE IN INTERACTIVE DESIGN

Craft Bronze Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd Absa Recruitment The Human Quantum Computer

EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES AND CHANNELS CATEGORY

INTERNET OF THINGS

Gold DYDX Smollan Gcwalisa Gcwalisa

ARTIFICAL INTELLIGENCE

Gold MakeReign Pineapple insurance Peer to Peer Insurance Insurance with a snap

SECOND SCREEN CAMPAIGN

Silver Ogilvy ABInBev Castle Lager Heartbeat of the Nation

INTERACTIVEMIXED MEDIA

Bronze Ogilvy AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label IsiZathu

PLATFORMS CATEGORY

BRAND, COMMERCIAL & RETAIL WEBSITES

Silver MakeReign MakeReign Digital Design Studio Introducing MakeReign on the global stage

Bronze Ogilvy Investec Brand The Human Search Bar

WEB APPS

Bronze Digitas Liquorice Unilever Knorr Goodness Calendar

MOBILE APPS

Gold MakeReign Pineapple Insurance Peer to Peer Insurance Insurance with a snap

Bronze Ogilvy ABInBev Castle Lager Heartbeat of the Nation

GAMES

Bronze INJOZI and FoxP2 CT SAMPRO Dairy Dairy Space Race

Bronze Ogilvy, Mindshare & Cali4ways Games KFC South Africa KFC App KFC - Boet Fighter

PLATFORM INNOVATION

Silver MakeReign Pineapple Insurance Peer to Peer Insurance Insurance with a snap

Bronze INJOZI and TBWA Hunt Lascaris Datsun South Africa Datsun GO Datsun Twitter Tug of War

PUBLISHING CATEGORY

PUBLISHER SITES

Bronze Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd TimesLIVE TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

Bronze Daily Maverick Daily Maverick Daily Maverick Daily Maverick Publisher Site

Bronze 24.com Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Netwerk24

Bronze Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting CapeTalk

SPECIALIST PUBLISHER SITES

Bronze Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting Government or God?

MOBILE CONTENT

Bronze 24.com Netwerk24 Netwerk24 NetNuus

ONLINE NEW VIDEO

Gold Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting Be prepared to die – Joburg’s toughest cop

Silver Daily Maverick Daily Maverick News Video VBS Bank Heist

Bronze Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd TimesLIVE MultimediaLIVE How a gifted young girl was kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story

Bronze Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting Borders

LIVE EVENT COVERAGE

Bronze 24.com Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Rugby World Cup coverage Netwerk24 Rugby World Cup coverage

PODCASTS AND AUDIO STREAMING

Silver 24.com Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Luisterboeke

Silver 24.com News24 News24 Justice Denied

SPECIAL HONOURS CATEGORY

BEST DIGITAL STUDENT/S

Black Pixel Kyle Gounden & Lesego Molaudi VEGA

BEST DIGITAL YOUNGSTER

Black Pixel Nosipho Maseko Joe Public Connect

BEST DIGITAL MARKETER

Black Pixel Jessica van der Westhuyzen OneDayOnly

BEST ONLINE JOURNALIST

Black Pixel Thomas Holder Primedia Broadcasting

BEST INDIVIDUAL CONTRIBUTION TO DIGITAL

Black Pixel Musa Kalenga House of Brave

BEST CONTRIBUTION TO TRANSFORMATION IN THE DIGITAL INDUSTRY

Black Pixel Best Contribution to Transformation in the Digital Industry Joe Public United

PIXEL FOR PURPOSE

Black Pixel Ogilvy Rape Crisis #SpeakToUs

DIGITAL BRAND OF THE YEAR

Black Pixel ABInBev

ONLINE PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR

Black Pixel Primedia Broadcasting and 24.com

DIGITAL AGENCY OF THE YEAR