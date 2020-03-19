IAB BOOKMARKS AWARDS & SUMMIT Special Section

#Bookmarks2020: Winners announced!

The winners for the 2020 Bookmark Awards have been announced! This year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 12th annual Bookmarks celebration was hosted via the IAB SA's digital channels and local press network. The virtual event took place on 19 March 2020.
Bookmarks 2020 host Katlego Maboe announcing the Digital Agency of the Year.

The Bookmarks' 90 diverse judges assessed the entries based on stringent, results-based criteria culminating 139 winners that are truly representative of the South African digital landscape. The 2020 results included 15 Gold Pixels, 47 Silver Pixels and 67 Bronze awards across 71 categories.

The Bookmarks are a true celebration of young, emerging talent in the digital industry. Nosipho Maseko from Joe Public Connect walked away with the award for Best Digital Youngster and Jessica van der Westhuyzen, head of digital and performance at OneDayOnly won the award for Best Digital Marketer. While Kyle Gounden and Lesego Molaudi from IIE-Vega were honoured as the best digital students.

CEO of the IAB SA, Paula Hulley comments:
It is exciting to see South Africa’s future leaders front and centre of the Awards this year, including the launch of Front Row at the 2020 Bookmarks. Front Row aims to further increase our engagement with the future leaders of our industry while bringing in a fresh and different perspective to the IAB SA as a whole.

Platforms like the 2020 Bookmark Awards, Front Row and Youth Action Council aim to provide easier access to information and platforms of engagement while creating valuable collaborative spaces and the opportunity to 'sit at the table' with seasoned industry leaders at the highest level.
Transformation was high on the agenda at the awards, with Joe Public United being celebrated for the Best Contribution to Transformation in the Digital Industry. Digital education was also emphasised in the award for Best Individual Contribution to Digital being awarded to Musa Kalenga of House of Brave.

Creativity with a social conscience was a strong theme with Ogilvy and Rape Crises awarded the Pixel for Purpose award for its #SpeakToUs campaign and Thomas Holder from Primedia Broadcasting winning the award for Best Online Journalist.



Andrea Quaye, 2020 Bookmarks jury president concludes:
To win at the Bookmarks demonstrates excellence in achieving business results through the power of digital. It has been incredible to see the inspiring work awarded this year, that stands out for its innovation, creativity, impact and effectiveness. The 2020 Bookmarks has recognised the best in digital from the year gone by, while signalling the future of digital excellence and succeeding in the digital economy. Congratulations to all the 2020 Bookmarks winners.


CAMPAIGN CATEGORY
DIGITAL STRATEGY
AwardCompanyBrandProductTitle
GoldTBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgJoburg BalletThe Unbound ProductionIn Rehersal for Unbound
SilverTBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Hype Magazine, Tears FoundationWomans Month#Blame No More
SilverThe Odd NumberNedbankNedbank Brand & AdvertisingNedbank Money Secrets
SilverHelloFCB+CANSACANSADon’t Fear the Finger
BronzeJoe Public ConnectJetWomen's HealthThe Great Stigma Clearance
BronzeDigitas Liquorice Unilever KnorrTakeaway Takeover
CONTENT STRATEGY
SilverHelloFCB+CANSACANSADon’t Fear the Finger
BronzeKing James GroupTymeBankGoalSaveBroke By
BronzeDUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue CommunicationsThe Heart & Stroke Foundation South AfricaAnti-vapingFighting fake news with fake(ish) news
DIGITAL INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN
SilverTBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Joburg BalletThe Unbound ProductionIn Rehersal for Unbound
SilverTBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Hype Magazine, Tears FoundationWomans Month#Blame No More
SilverOgilvyABInBevCastle LagerHeartbeat of the Nation
BronzeVMLY&R South AfricaEdgarsRetailDon't Tell Me What To Do
BronzeVMLY&R South AfricaHollardHollard BrandInstaStory Books
BronzeHellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) LtdAbsa RecruitmentThe Human Quantum Computer
BronzeWunderman Thompson South AfricaMondelezPS Chocolate BarsPS Mzansi Love Songs
MOBILE CAMPAIGN
SilverDigitas Liquorice DistellScottish Leader I See A Different You
BronzeDigitas Liquorice Unilever KnorrTakeaway Takeover
BEST USE OF DATA
GoldOgilvyABInBevCastle LagerHeartbeat of the Nation
BronzeMOBILE et alFEDHEALTHflexiFEDFEDHEALTH Made For You
INTEGRATED MIXED MEDIA CAMPAIGN
SilverJoe Public ConnectChicken LickenSoulSister® Party 4When a Sister Needs Some Soul
SilverShowmaxShowmaxThe Girl From St. AgnesThe Girl From St. Agnes
SilverHelloFCB+CANSACANSADon’t Fear the Finger
SilverOgilvyMondelezCadburyRemarkable Regifts
SilverOgilvyInvestecBrandThe Human Search Bar
BronzeJoe Public ConnectChicken LickenBig John™The Legend of Big John
BronzeVMLY&R South AfricaEdgarsRetailDon't Tell Me What To Do
BronzeVMLY&R South AfricaEdgars WinterRetailBreak Out
BronzeJoe Public ConnectJetWomen's HealthThe Great Stigma Clearance
BronzeJoe Public ConnectAmnesty International Amnesty International Sign the Smile
BREAK THROUGH ON A BUDGET
GoldHelloFCB+CANSACANSADon’t Fear the Finger
SilverSaatchi & SaatchiNude FoodsNude FoodsNude Your Food
BRANDED CONTENT
SilverTBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Hype Magazine, Tears FoundationWomans Month#Blame No More
SilverOgilvy, Mindshare & Cali4ways GamesKFC South AfricaKFCKFC - Boet Fighter
BronzeJoe Public ConnectChicken LickenSoulSister® Party 4When a Sister Needs Some Soul
BronzeVMLY&R South AfricaEdgarsRetailDon't Tell Me What To Do
CHANNEL CATEGORY
PAID SEARCH MARKETING
BronzeConversion ScienceTEARS Animal RescuePet AdoptionTEARS - Adopt Don't Shop
ORGANIC SEARCH MARKETING
BronzeJellyfishThe Mattress WarehouseMattresses & Accessories Competitive Cut-Through
DISPLAY ADVERTISING
SilverVMLY&R South AfricaNando’sRestaurant dine-inThe Nando’s Load Shedding Ad
SilverHelloFCB+CANSACANSADon’t Fear the Finger
ONLINE VIDEO SERIES
BronzeTBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgJoburg BalletThe Unbound ProductionIn Rehersal for Unbound
ONLINE VIDEO SERIES
BronzeThe MediashopMaybellineTattoo Brow Peel Off TintMaybelline Tattoo Brow
INNOVATIVE USE OF MEDIA
SilverTBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg (Pty) Joburg BalletThe Unbound ProductionIn Rehersal for Unbound
SilverOgilvyABInBevCastle LagerHeartbeat of the Nation
BronzeTBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgDatsun South AfricaGoTwitter Tug of War
BronzeOgilvyAbInBev Africa Carling Black Label IsiZathu
EMAIL, DIRECT & INBOUND MARKETING
BronzePublicis Machine SealandSustainable InviteSealand Sustainable Invite
USE OF PROGRAMMATIC MEDIA
BronzeMark1Food Lover's MarketGroceriesBreak the Traditional Tradition!
DIGITAL INSTALLATIONS & ACTIVATIONS
SilverINJOZI and MojanationCadburyCadbury Limited Edition SlabsCadbury Martians
SilverOgilvy AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label #BodyCount
BronzeVMLY&R South AfricaEdgars WinterRetailBreak Out
ONLINE VIDEO
GoldTBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Hype Magazine, Tears FoundationWomans Month#Blame No More
SilverKing James GroupABInBevCoronaStreet Surfers
SilverHelloFCB+CANSACANSADon’t Fear the Finger
BronzePublicisMercedes-BenzC 63 SStories of Speed
BronzeTBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgOkavango Diamond CompanyThe Okavango Blue DiamondThe Light at The Start of Everything, Written by Iain Thomas
BronzeVMLY&R South AfricaEdgarsRetailDon't Tell Me What To Do
CHANNEL INNOVATION
SilverVMLY&R South AfricaHollardHollard BrandInstaStory Books
BronzeTBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgDatsun South AfricaGoTwitter Tug of War
BronzeOgilvyABInBevCastle LagerHeartbeat of the Nation
CAMPAIGN MICROSITES
BronzeJoe Public ConnectAmnesty International Amnesty International Sign the Smile
BOTS, MESSAGING AND DARK SOCIAL
SilverKing James GroupJohnson & JohnsonStayfree® menstural careIn Sync with Sho Madjozi
COMMUNITIES CATEGORY
SOCIAL COMMUNITIES
SilverVMLY&R South AfricaNando’s Nando’s BrandNando’s Social Community
SilverKing James GroupTymeBank TymeBank TymeBank Social Communities
USE OF USE-GENERATED CONTENT
GoldVMLY&R South AfricaHollardHollard BrandInstaStory Books
GoldWunderman Thompson South AfricaMondelezPS Chocolate BarsPS Mzansi Love Songs
GoldOgilvyABInBevCastle LagerHeartbeat of the Nation
SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGNS
GoldKing James GroupJohnson & JohnsonStayfree® menstural careIn Sync with Sho Madjozi
SilverVMLY&R South AfricaHollardHollard BrandInstaStory Books
BronzeTBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgDatsun South AfricaGoTwitter Tug of War
BronzeShowmaxShowmaxGame Of ThronesGame Of Thrones The Night's Watch
BronzeTBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg MTN South AfricaMade for Home 120gig#StreamingorDreaming
INFLUENCER MARKETING
SilverKing James GroupNetflix The Umbrella AcademySuper influencers
SOCIAL MEDIA INNOVATION
BronzeKing James GroupJohnson & JohnsonStayfree® menstural careIn Sync with Sho Madjozi
BronzeOgilvyABInBevCastle LagerHeartbeat of the Nation
CRAFT CATEGORY
EXCELLENCE IN MARKETING COPYWRITING
Craft SilverTBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgOkavango Diamond CompanyThe Okavango Blue DiamondThe Light at The Start of Everything, Written by Iain Thomas
Craft SilverOgilvyInvestecBrandThe Human Search Bar
Craft BronzeOgilvyMondelezCadburyRemarkable Regifts
EXCELLENCE IN NEWS OR FEATURE WRITING
Craft SilverNews2424.comNews24Gang Wars
EXCELLENCE IN RESEARCH
Craft SilverDYDXSmollanGcwalisaGcwalisa
EXCELLENCE IN INTERFACE DESIGN
Craft SilverMakeReignPineapple insurancePeer to Peer InsuranceInsurance with a snap
Craft BronzeMakeReign.MakeReignDigital Design StudioIntroducing MakeReign on the global stage
Craft BronzeMakeReignWolf&WhaleDigital Design ConsultancyMaking an International splash for Wolf&Whale
EXCELLENCE IN SOFTWARE, CODING & TECHNICAL INNOVATION
Craft GoldINJOZIDatsun South AfricaDatsun GODatsun Twitter Tug of War
Craft SilverINJOZICadburyCadbury Limited Edition SlabsCadbury Martians
Craft BronzeMOBILE et al, CHEESE et alFEDHEALTHflexiFEDFEDHEALTH Made For You
EXCELLENCE IN STRATEGY
Craft SilverHelloFCB+CANSACANSADon’t Fear the Finger
Craft BronzeTBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgJoburg BalletThe Unbound ProductionIn Rehersal for Unbound
EXCELLENCE IN UX
Craft SilverMakeReignPineapple insurancePeer to Peer InsuranceInsurance with a snap
Craft BronzeMakeReign.MakeReignDigital Design StudioIntroducing MakeReign on the global stage
EXCELLENCE IN ONLINE VIDEO PRODUCTION
Craft GoldKing James GroupABInBevCoronaStreet Surfers
Craft GoldTBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Hype Magazine, Tears FoundationWomans Month#Blame No More
Craft BronzeTBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgJoburg BalletThe Unbound ProductionIn Rehersal for Unbound
Craft BronzeIconicRed BullRed Bull RacingCape Town Cruise
Craft BronzeOgilvyInvestecBrandThe Human Search Bar
EXCELLENCE IN SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT
Craft SilverKing James GroupJohnson & JohnsonStayfree® menstural careIn Sync with Sho Madjozi
Craft BronzeVMLY&R South AfricaNando'sNando’s BrandNando's Social Community
EXCELLENCE IN DIGITAL MEDIA
Craft SilverVMLY&R South AfricaHollardHollard BrandInstaStory Books
EXCELLENCE IN USE OF SOUND
Craft SilverGorillaAXEAxe DeodorantAxe Level Up
Craft SilverHelloFCB+CANSACANSADon’t Fear the Finger
Craft BronzeHellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) LtdAbsa RecruitmentThe Human Quantum Computer
Craft BronzeWunderman Thompson South AfricaMondelezPS Chocolate BarsPS Mzansi Love Songs
EXCELLENCE IN INTERACTIVE DESIGN
Craft BronzeHellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) LtdAbsa RecruitmentThe Human Quantum Computer
EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES AND CHANNELS CATEGORY
INTERNET OF THINGS
GoldDYDXSmollanGcwalisaGcwalisa
ARTIFICAL INTELLIGENCE
GoldMakeReignPineapple insurancePeer to Peer InsuranceInsurance with a snap
SECOND SCREEN CAMPAIGN
SilverOgilvyABInBevCastle LagerHeartbeat of the Nation
INTERACTIVEMIXED MEDIA
BronzeOgilvyAbInBev Africa Carling Black Label IsiZathu
PLATFORMS CATEGORY
BRAND, COMMERCIAL & RETAIL WEBSITES
SilverMakeReignMakeReignDigital Design StudioIntroducing MakeReign on the global stage
BronzeOgilvyInvestecBrandThe Human Search Bar
WEB APPS
BronzeDigitas Liquorice Unilever KnorrGoodness Calendar
MOBILE APPS
GoldMakeReignPineapple InsurancePeer to Peer InsuranceInsurance with a snap
BronzeOgilvyABInBevCastle LagerHeartbeat of the Nation
GAMES
BronzeINJOZI and FoxP2 CTSAMPRODairyDairy Space Race
BronzeOgilvy, Mindshare & Cali4ways GamesKFC South AfricaKFC AppKFC - Boet Fighter
PLATFORM INNOVATION
SilverMakeReignPineapple InsurancePeer to Peer InsuranceInsurance with a snap
BronzeINJOZI and TBWA Hunt LascarisDatsun South AfricaDatsun GODatsun Twitter Tug of War
PUBLISHING CATEGORY
PUBLISHER SITES
BronzeArena Holdings (Pty) LtdTimesLIVETimesLIVETimesLIVE
BronzeDaily MaverickDaily MaverickDaily MaverickDaily Maverick Publisher Site
Bronze24.comNetwerk24Netwerk24Netwerk24
BronzePrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia BroadcastingCapeTalk
SPECIALIST PUBLISHER SITES
BronzePrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia BroadcastingGovernment or God?
MOBILE CONTENT
Bronze24.comNetwerk24Netwerk24NetNuus
ONLINE NEW VIDEO
GoldPrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia BroadcastingBe prepared to die – Joburg’s toughest cop
SilverDaily MaverickDaily MaverickNews VideoVBS Bank Heist
BronzeArena Holdings (Pty) LtdTimesLIVEMultimediaLIVEHow a gifted young girl was kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
BronzePrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia BroadcastingBorders
LIVE EVENT COVERAGE
Bronze24.comNetwerk24Netwerk24 Rugby World Cup coverageNetwerk24 Rugby World Cup coverage
PODCASTS AND AUDIO STREAMING
Silver24.comNetwerk24Netwerk24Luisterboeke
Silver24.comNews24News24Justice Denied
SPECIAL HONOURS CATEGORY
BEST DIGITAL STUDENT/S
Black Pixel Kyle Gounden & Lesego MolaudiVEGA
BEST DIGITAL YOUNGSTER
Black Pixel Nosipho MasekoJoe Public Connect
BEST DIGITAL MARKETER
Black Pixel Jessica van der Westhuyzen OneDayOnly
BEST ONLINE JOURNALIST
Black Pixel Thomas HolderPrimedia Broadcasting
BEST INDIVIDUAL CONTRIBUTION TO DIGITAL
Black Pixel Musa KalengaHouse of Brave
BEST CONTRIBUTION TO TRANSFORMATION IN THE DIGITAL INDUSTRY
Black Pixel Best Contribution to Transformation in the Digital IndustryJoe Public United
PIXEL FOR PURPOSE
Black Pixel OgilvyRape Crisis#SpeakToUs
DIGITAL BRAND OF THE YEAR
Black Pixel ABInBev
ONLINE PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR
Black Pixel Primedia Broadcasting and 24.com
DIGITAL AGENCY OF THE YEAR
Black Pixel TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg


