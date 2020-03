Bookmarks2020: Winners announced!

The winners for the 2020 Bookmark Awards have been announced! This year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 12th annual Bookmarks celebration was hosted via the IAB SA's digital channels and local press network. The virtual event took place on 19 March 2020.

Bookmarks 2020 host Katlego Maboe announcing the Digital Agency of the Year.

It is exciting to see South Africa’s future leaders front and centre of the Awards this year, including the launch of Front Row at the 2020 Bookmarks. Front Row aims to further increase our engagement with the future leaders of our industry while bringing in a fresh and different perspective to the IAB SA as a whole.



Platforms like the 2020 Bookmark Awards, Front Row and Youth Action Council aim to provide easier access to information and platforms of engagement while creating valuable collaborative spaces and the opportunity to 'sit at the table' with seasoned industry leaders at the highest level.

To win at the Bookmarks demonstrates excellence in achieving business results through the power of digital. It has been incredible to see the inspiring work awarded this year, that stands out for its innovation, creativity, impact and effectiveness. The 2020 Bookmarks has recognised the best in digital from the year gone by, while signalling the future of digital excellence and succeeding in the digital economy. Congratulations to all the 2020 Bookmarks winners.

The Bookmarks' 90 diverse judges assessed the entries based on stringent, results-based criteria culminating 139 winners that are truly representative of the South African digital landscape. The 2020 results included 15 Gold Pixels, 47 Silver Pixels and 67 Bronze awards across 71 categories.The Bookmarks are a true celebration of young, emerging talent in the digital industry. Nosipho Maseko from Joe Public Connect walked away with the award for Best Digital Youngster and Jessica van der Westhuyzen, head of digital and performance at OneDayOnly won the award for Best Digital Marketer. While Kyle Gounden and Lesego Molaudi from IIE-Vega were honoured as the best digital students.CEO of the IAB SA, Paula Hulley comments:Transformation was high on the agenda at the awards, with Joe Public United being celebrated for the Best Contribution to Transformation in the Digital Industry. Digital education was also emphasised in the award for Best Individual Contribution to Digital being awarded to Musa Kalenga of House of Brave.Creativity with a social conscience was a strong theme with Ogilvy and Rape Crises awarded the Pixel for Purpose award for its #SpeakToUs campaign and Thomas Holder from Primedia Broadcasting winning the award for Best Online Journalist.Andrea Quaye, 2020 Bookmarks jury president concludes:Click here for the full winners list.