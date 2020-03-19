#Bookmarks2020
#Bookmarks2020: Winners announced!
The winners for the 2020 Bookmark Awards have been announced! This year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 12th annual Bookmarks celebration was hosted via the IAB SA's digital channels and local press network. The virtual event took place on 19 March 2020.
Bookmarks 2020 host Katlego Maboe announcing the Digital Agency of the Year.
The Bookmarks' 90 diverse judges assessed the entries based on stringent, results-based criteria culminating 139 winners that are truly representative of the South African digital landscape. The 2020 results included 15 Gold Pixels, 47 Silver Pixels and 67 Bronze awards across 71 categories.
The Bookmarks are a true celebration of young, emerging talent in the digital industry. Nosipho Maseko from Joe Public Connect walked away with the award for Best Digital Youngster and Jessica van der Westhuyzen, head of digital and performance at OneDayOnly won the award for Best Digital Marketer. While Kyle Gounden and Lesego Molaudi from IIE-Vega were honoured as the best digital students.
CEO of the IAB SA, Paula Hulley comments:
It is exciting to see South Africa’s future leaders front and centre of the Awards this year, including the launch of Front Row at the 2020 Bookmarks. Front Row aims to further increase our engagement with the future leaders of our industry while bringing in a fresh and different perspective to the IAB SA as a whole.Transformation was high on the agenda at the awards, with Joe Public United being celebrated for the Best Contribution to Transformation in the Digital Industry. Digital education was also emphasised in the award for Best Individual Contribution to Digital being awarded to Musa Kalenga of House of Brave.
Platforms like the 2020 Bookmark Awards, Front Row and Youth Action Council aim to provide easier access to information and platforms of engagement while creating valuable collaborative spaces and the opportunity to 'sit at the table' with seasoned industry leaders at the highest level.
Creativity with a social conscience was a strong theme with Ogilvy and Rape Crises awarded the Pixel for Purpose award for its #SpeakToUs campaign and Thomas Holder from Primedia Broadcasting winning the award for Best Online Journalist.
Andrea Quaye, 2020 Bookmarks jury president concludes:
To win at the Bookmarks demonstrates excellence in achieving business results through the power of digital. It has been incredible to see the inspiring work awarded this year, that stands out for its innovation, creativity, impact and effectiveness. The 2020 Bookmarks has recognised the best in digital from the year gone by, while signalling the future of digital excellence and succeeding in the digital economy. Congratulations to all the 2020 Bookmarks winners.
|CAMPAIGN CATEGORY
|DIGITAL STRATEGY
|Award
|Company
|Brand
|Product
|Title
|Gold
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Joburg Ballet
|The Unbound Production
|In Rehersal for Unbound
|Silver
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation
|Womans Month
|#Blame No More
|Silver
|The Odd Number
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Brand & Advertising
|Nedbank Money Secrets
|Silver
|HelloFCB+
|CANSA
|CANSA
|Don’t Fear the Finger
|Bronze
|Joe Public Connect
|Jet
|Women's Health
|The Great Stigma Clearance
|Bronze
|Digitas Liquorice
|Unilever
|Knorr
|Takeaway Takeover
|CONTENT STRATEGY
|Silver
|HelloFCB+
|CANSA
|CANSA
|Don’t Fear the Finger
|Bronze
|King James Group
|TymeBank
|GoalSave
|Broke By
|Bronze
|DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue Communications
|The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa
|Anti-vaping
|Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news
|DIGITAL INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN
|Silver
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Joburg Ballet
|The Unbound Production
|In Rehersal for Unbound
|Silver
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation
|Womans Month
|#Blame No More
|Silver
|Ogilvy
|ABInBev
|Castle Lager
|Heartbeat of the Nation
|Bronze
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Edgars
|Retail
|Don't Tell Me What To Do
|Bronze
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Hollard
|Hollard Brand
|InstaStory Books
|Bronze
|Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|Absa
|Recruitment
|The Human Quantum Computer
|Bronze
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Mondelez
|PS Chocolate Bars
|PS Mzansi Love Songs
|MOBILE CAMPAIGN
|Silver
|Digitas Liquorice
|Distell
|Scottish Leader
|I See A Different You
|Bronze
|Digitas Liquorice
|Unilever
|Knorr
|Takeaway Takeover
|BEST USE OF DATA
|Gold
|Ogilvy
|ABInBev
|Castle Lager
|Heartbeat of the Nation
|Bronze
|MOBILE et al
|FEDHEALTH
|flexiFED
|FEDHEALTH Made For You
|INTEGRATED MIXED MEDIA CAMPAIGN
|Silver
|Joe Public Connect
|Chicken Licken
|SoulSister® Party 4
|When a Sister Needs Some Soul
|Silver
|Showmax
|Showmax
|The Girl From St. Agnes
|The Girl From St. Agnes
|Silver
|HelloFCB+
|CANSA
|CANSA
|Don’t Fear the Finger
|Silver
|Ogilvy
|Mondelez
|Cadbury
|Remarkable Regifts
|Silver
|Ogilvy
|Investec
|Brand
|The Human Search Bar
|Bronze
|Joe Public Connect
|Chicken Licken
|Big John™
|The Legend of Big John
|Bronze
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Edgars
|Retail
|Don't Tell Me What To Do
|Bronze
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Edgars Winter
|Retail
|Break Out
|Bronze
|Joe Public Connect
|Jet
|Women's Health
|The Great Stigma Clearance
|Bronze
|Joe Public Connect
|Amnesty International
|Amnesty International
|Sign the Smile
|BREAK THROUGH ON A BUDGET
|Gold
|HelloFCB+
|CANSA
|CANSA
|Don’t Fear the Finger
|Silver
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Nude Foods
|Nude Foods
|Nude Your Food
|BRANDED CONTENT
|Silver
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation
|Womans Month
|#Blame No More
|Silver
|Ogilvy, Mindshare & Cali4ways Games
|KFC South Africa
|KFC
|KFC - Boet Fighter
|Bronze
|Joe Public Connect
|Chicken Licken
|SoulSister® Party 4
|When a Sister Needs Some Soul
|Bronze
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Edgars
|Retail
|Don't Tell Me What To Do
|CHANNEL CATEGORY
|PAID SEARCH MARKETING
|Bronze
|Conversion Science
|TEARS Animal Rescue
|Pet Adoption
|TEARS - Adopt Don't Shop
|ORGANIC SEARCH MARKETING
|Bronze
|Jellyfish
|The Mattress Warehouse
|Mattresses & Accessories
|Competitive Cut-Through
|DISPLAY ADVERTISING
|Silver
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando’s
|Restaurant dine-in
|The Nando’s Load Shedding Ad
|Silver
|HelloFCB+
|CANSA
|CANSA
|Don’t Fear the Finger
|ONLINE VIDEO SERIES
|Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Joburg Ballet
|The Unbound Production
|In Rehersal for Unbound
|ONLINE VIDEO SERIES
|Bronze
|The Mediashop
|Maybelline
|Tattoo Brow Peel Off Tint
|Maybelline Tattoo Brow
|INNOVATIVE USE OF MEDIA
|Silver
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg (Pty)
|Joburg Ballet
|The Unbound Production
|In Rehersal for Unbound
|Silver
|Ogilvy
|ABInBev
|Castle Lager
|Heartbeat of the Nation
|Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Datsun South Africa
|Go
|Twitter Tug of War
|Bronze
|Ogilvy
|AbInBev Africa
|Carling Black Label
|IsiZathu
|EMAIL, DIRECT & INBOUND MARKETING
|Bronze
|Publicis Machine
|Sealand
|Sustainable Invite
|Sealand Sustainable Invite
|USE OF PROGRAMMATIC MEDIA
|Bronze
|Mark1
|Food Lover's Market
|Groceries
|Break the Traditional Tradition!
|DIGITAL INSTALLATIONS & ACTIVATIONS
|Silver
|INJOZI and Mojanation
|Cadbury
|Cadbury Limited Edition Slabs
|Cadbury Martians
|Silver
|Ogilvy
|AbInBev Africa
|Carling Black Label
|#BodyCount
|Bronze
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Edgars Winter
|Retail
|Break Out
|ONLINE VIDEO
|Gold
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation
|Womans Month
|#Blame No More
|Silver
|King James Group
|ABInBev
|Corona
|Street Surfers
|Silver
|HelloFCB+
|CANSA
|CANSA
|Don’t Fear the Finger
|Bronze
|Publicis
|Mercedes-Benz
|C 63 S
|Stories of Speed
|Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Okavango Diamond Company
|The Okavango Blue Diamond
|The Light at The Start of Everything, Written by Iain Thomas
|Bronze
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Edgars
|Retail
|Don't Tell Me What To Do
|CHANNEL INNOVATION
|Silver
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Hollard
|Hollard Brand
|InstaStory Books
|Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Datsun South Africa
|Go
|Twitter Tug of War
|Bronze
|Ogilvy
|ABInBev
|Castle Lager
|Heartbeat of the Nation
|CAMPAIGN MICROSITES
|Bronze
|Joe Public Connect
|Amnesty International
|Amnesty International
|Sign the Smile
|BOTS, MESSAGING AND DARK SOCIAL
|Silver
|King James Group
|Johnson & Johnson
|Stayfree® menstural care
|In Sync with Sho Madjozi
|COMMUNITIES CATEGORY
|SOCIAL COMMUNITIES
|Silver
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando’s
|Nando’s Brand
|Nando’s Social Community
|Silver
|King James Group
|TymeBank
|TymeBank
|TymeBank Social Communities
|USE OF USE-GENERATED CONTENT
|Gold
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Hollard
|Hollard Brand
|InstaStory Books
|Gold
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Mondelez
|PS Chocolate Bars
|PS Mzansi Love Songs
|Gold
|Ogilvy
|ABInBev
|Castle Lager
|Heartbeat of the Nation
|SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGNS
|Gold
|King James Group
|Johnson & Johnson
|Stayfree® menstural care
|In Sync with Sho Madjozi
|Silver
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Hollard
|Hollard Brand
|InstaStory Books
|Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Datsun South Africa
|Go
|Twitter Tug of War
|Bronze
|Showmax
|Showmax
|Game Of Thrones
|Game Of Thrones The Night's Watch
|Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|MTN South Africa
|Made for Home 120gig
|#StreamingorDreaming
|INFLUENCER MARKETING
|Silver
|King James Group
|Netflix
|The Umbrella Academy
|Super influencers
|SOCIAL MEDIA INNOVATION
|Bronze
|King James Group
|Johnson & Johnson
|Stayfree® menstural care
|In Sync with Sho Madjozi
|Bronze
|Ogilvy
|ABInBev
|Castle Lager
|Heartbeat of the Nation
|CRAFT CATEGORY
|EXCELLENCE IN MARKETING COPYWRITING
|Craft Silver
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Okavango Diamond Company
|The Okavango Blue Diamond
|The Light at The Start of Everything, Written by Iain Thomas
|Craft Silver
|Ogilvy
|Investec
|Brand
|The Human Search Bar
|Craft Bronze
|Ogilvy
|Mondelez
|Cadbury
|Remarkable Regifts
|EXCELLENCE IN NEWS OR FEATURE WRITING
|Craft Silver
|News24
|24.com
|News24
|Gang Wars
|EXCELLENCE IN RESEARCH
|Craft Silver
|DYDX
|Smollan
|Gcwalisa
|Gcwalisa
|EXCELLENCE IN INTERFACE DESIGN
|Craft Silver
|MakeReign
|Pineapple insurance
|Peer to Peer Insurance
|Insurance with a snap
|Craft Bronze
|MakeReign.
|MakeReign
|Digital Design Studio
|Introducing MakeReign on the global stage
|Craft Bronze
|MakeReign
|Wolf&Whale
|Digital Design Consultancy
|Making an International splash for Wolf&Whale
|EXCELLENCE IN SOFTWARE, CODING & TECHNICAL INNOVATION
|Craft Gold
|INJOZI
|Datsun South Africa
|Datsun GO
|Datsun Twitter Tug of War
|Craft Silver
|INJOZI
|Cadbury
|Cadbury Limited Edition Slabs
|Cadbury Martians
|Craft Bronze
|MOBILE et al, CHEESE et al
|FEDHEALTH
|flexiFED
|FEDHEALTH Made For You
|EXCELLENCE IN STRATEGY
|Craft Silver
|HelloFCB+
|CANSA
|CANSA
|Don’t Fear the Finger
|Craft Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Joburg Ballet
|The Unbound Production
|In Rehersal for Unbound
|EXCELLENCE IN UX
|Craft Silver
|MakeReign
|Pineapple insurance
|Peer to Peer Insurance
|Insurance with a snap
|Craft Bronze
|MakeReign.
|MakeReign
|Digital Design Studio
|Introducing MakeReign on the global stage
|EXCELLENCE IN ONLINE VIDEO PRODUCTION
|Craft Gold
|King James Group
|ABInBev
|Corona
|Street Surfers
|Craft Gold
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation
|Womans Month
|#Blame No More
|Craft Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Joburg Ballet
|The Unbound Production
|In Rehersal for Unbound
|Craft Bronze
|Iconic
|Red Bull
|Red Bull Racing
|Cape Town Cruise
|Craft Bronze
|Ogilvy
|Investec
|Brand
|The Human Search Bar
|EXCELLENCE IN SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT
|Craft Silver
|King James Group
|Johnson & Johnson
|Stayfree® menstural care
|In Sync with Sho Madjozi
|Craft Bronze
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando's
|Nando’s Brand
|Nando's Social Community
|EXCELLENCE IN DIGITAL MEDIA
|Craft Silver
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Hollard
|Hollard Brand
|InstaStory Books
|EXCELLENCE IN USE OF SOUND
|Craft Silver
|Gorilla
|AXE
|Axe Deodorant
|Axe Level Up
|Craft Silver
|HelloFCB+
|CANSA
|CANSA
|Don’t Fear the Finger
|Craft Bronze
|Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|Absa
|Recruitment
|The Human Quantum Computer
|Craft Bronze
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Mondelez
|PS Chocolate Bars
|PS Mzansi Love Songs
|EXCELLENCE IN INTERACTIVE DESIGN
|Craft Bronze
|Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|Absa
|Recruitment
|The Human Quantum Computer
|EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES AND CHANNELS CATEGORY
|INTERNET OF THINGS
|Gold
|DYDX
|Smollan
|Gcwalisa
|Gcwalisa
|ARTIFICAL INTELLIGENCE
|Gold
|MakeReign
|Pineapple insurance
|Peer to Peer Insurance
|Insurance with a snap
|SECOND SCREEN CAMPAIGN
|Silver
|Ogilvy
|ABInBev
|Castle Lager
|Heartbeat of the Nation
|INTERACTIVEMIXED MEDIA
|Bronze
|Ogilvy
|AbInBev Africa
|Carling Black Label
|IsiZathu
|PLATFORMS CATEGORY
|BRAND, COMMERCIAL & RETAIL WEBSITES
|Silver
|MakeReign
|MakeReign
|Digital Design Studio
|Introducing MakeReign on the global stage
|Bronze
|Ogilvy
|Investec
|Brand
|The Human Search Bar
|WEB APPS
|Bronze
|Digitas Liquorice
|Unilever
|Knorr
|Goodness Calendar
|MOBILE APPS
|Gold
|MakeReign
|Pineapple Insurance
|Peer to Peer Insurance
|Insurance with a snap
|Bronze
|Ogilvy
|ABInBev
|Castle Lager
|Heartbeat of the Nation
|GAMES
|Bronze
|INJOZI and FoxP2 CT
|SAMPRO
|Dairy
|Dairy Space Race
|Bronze
|Ogilvy, Mindshare & Cali4ways Games
|KFC South Africa
|KFC App
|KFC - Boet Fighter
|PLATFORM INNOVATION
|Silver
|MakeReign
|Pineapple Insurance
|Peer to Peer Insurance
|Insurance with a snap
|Bronze
|INJOZI and TBWA Hunt Lascaris
|Datsun South Africa
|Datsun GO
|Datsun Twitter Tug of War
|PUBLISHING CATEGORY
|PUBLISHER SITES
|Bronze
|Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
|TimesLIVE
|TimesLIVE
|TimesLIVE
|Bronze
|Daily Maverick
|Daily Maverick
|Daily Maverick
|Daily Maverick Publisher Site
|Bronze
|24.com
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24
|Bronze
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Primedia Broadcasting
|CapeTalk
|SPECIALIST PUBLISHER SITES
|Bronze
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Government or God?
|MOBILE CONTENT
|Bronze
|24.com
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24
|NetNuus
|ONLINE NEW VIDEO
|Gold
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Be prepared to die – Joburg’s toughest cop
|Silver
|Daily Maverick
|Daily Maverick
|News Video
|VBS Bank Heist
|Bronze
|Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
|TimesLIVE
|MultimediaLIVE
|How a gifted young girl was kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
|Bronze
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Borders
|LIVE EVENT COVERAGE
|Bronze
|24.com
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24 Rugby World Cup coverage
|Netwerk24 Rugby World Cup coverage
|PODCASTS AND AUDIO STREAMING
|Silver
|24.com
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24
|Luisterboeke
|Silver
|24.com
|News24
|News24
|Justice Denied
|SPECIAL HONOURS CATEGORY
|BEST DIGITAL STUDENT/S
|Black Pixel
|Kyle Gounden & Lesego Molaudi
|VEGA
|BEST DIGITAL YOUNGSTER
|Black Pixel
|Nosipho Maseko
|Joe Public Connect
|BEST DIGITAL MARKETER
|Black Pixel
|Jessica van der Westhuyzen
|OneDayOnly
|BEST ONLINE JOURNALIST
|Black Pixel
|Thomas Holder
|Primedia Broadcasting
|BEST INDIVIDUAL CONTRIBUTION TO DIGITAL
|Black Pixel
|Musa Kalenga
|House of Brave
|BEST CONTRIBUTION TO TRANSFORMATION IN THE DIGITAL INDUSTRY
|Black Pixel
|Best Contribution to Transformation in the Digital Industry
|Joe Public United
|PIXEL FOR PURPOSE
|Black Pixel
|Ogilvy
|Rape Crisis
|#SpeakToUs
|DIGITAL BRAND OF THE YEAR
|Black Pixel
|ABInBev
|ONLINE PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR
|Black Pixel
|Primedia Broadcasting and 24.com
|DIGITAL AGENCY OF THE YEAR
|Black Pixel
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
Click here for the full winners list.
