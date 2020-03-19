Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

#Bookmarks2020 live stream at 5pm


Join the IAB Bookmarks Awards 2020 live stream from 5pm-6pm on @iab_sa's Instagram Stories.

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Hot 91.9FM lights up the SA Radio Awards 2020 nominations

Issued by: Hot 91.9FM
For the fourth year in a row, Joburg`s hottest station, Hot 91.9FM, has scooped multiple finalist nominations in the prestigious South African Radio Awards scheduled for April 2020.
Included in their impressive showing this year is their fourth consecutive nomination for the “Station of the Year” gong, which Hot 91.9FM has won for the past three years. Almost all of Hot 91.9FM`s key shows and community projects have struck the right note, including the hotly contested Afternoon Drive Show and Presenter award, the station`s ever-popular Mark Pilgrim and Bunny Majaja Daytime shows as well as Hot Cares' successful community outreach events, “Teddython” and “A School for Madiba”. Hot 91.9FM`s pivotal breakfast show, “Mansfield in the Morning”, hosted by the highly entertaining Jeremy Mansfield, clocked in with a staggering five nominations for, among others, the Breakfast Show and Breakfast Show Presenter as well as Content Producer categories.

Hot 91.9FM`s Managing Director, Lloyd Madurai, was naturally amped at the station's performance. “We are deeply humbled by the faith shown in Hot 91.9 FM by our industry, our advertisers and at the top of the list, our listeners, who are the most important component in our success as a station. We remain committed to our fundamentals of providing quality entertainment to our listeners and our unwavering belief in assisting the community that we serve.”

The nominations are:


The Radio Awards gala dinner which was initially scheduled to take place in Sandton on 18 April 2020 has been replaced with an online winners announcement to be aired via digital channels on Friday, 17 April 2020, at 14h00.

For more information on Hot 91.9FM go to:

www.hot919.co.za
Facebook: @Hot919FM
Instagram: @hot919fm
Twitter: @Hot919fm

Hot 91.9FM's press office

Hot 91.9FM Since its launch on the 17th of November 2014, Hot 91.9 FM has managed to propel itself, with lightning speed, straight into the obvious radio gap that existed in Gauteng.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Jeremy Mansfield, Lloyd Madurai, Hot 91.9FM, SA Radio Awards

Related

Hot 91.9FM lights up the SA Radio Awards 2020 nominations

Issued by Hot 91.9FM

Marketing in the Covid-19 age

By mike broom

Staying home, a rewarding strategy

Issued by TLC Marketing Worldwide

Surviving the Covid-19 outbreak: there's hope for humanity

By Evan-Lee Courie

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.