Primedia Outdoor celebrates love with the biggest ever Valentine's card

This year, once again, Primedia Outdoor celebrated Valentine's Day in the most memorable way with its unique #PrimediaBigLove campaign. The #PrimediaBigLove campaign invited the public to send their loved ones, whether a partner, family, friend or colleagues, a love message on Twitter or Facebook and then have their message flighted instantaneously onto Primedia Outdoor's roadside and mall digital screens nationally.

Nothing makes Valentine's Day better than your LIVE Digital Billboard love message! Happy Valentine's Day! #PrimediaBigLove ❤ pic.twitter.com/V6Zzwomttq — Primedia Outdoor (@Prime_Outdoor) February 14, 2020

Happy valentine day to my gorgeous wife #PrimediaBigLove pic.twitter.com/4LTuutqMlA — Justice Tshivhase (@kingwamanda1) February 14, 2020

The socially-driven digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaign delivered a new way for people to share a sentiment with loved ones and participants were rewarded with a proof of flighting image which is shared via social media and featured their public declaration of love posted onto thescreen.The #PrimediaBigLove campaign performed exceptionally well with 340 overall social media postings throughout the day – a 55% increase in consumer engagement from the previous year. The campaign received 180 tweets throughout the day, yielding 5,293 organic impressions whilst 160 love messages got shared on Facebook. In addition, Primedia Outdoor’s Facebook page received 616 page views and 50 new page likes.“We wanted to create a fun and interactive campaign designed to deliver an unforgettable experience as well as, showcase how digital out of home can be a strategic platform for direct consumer responses,” said Jorja Wilkins, marketing services executive of Primedia Outdoor. “We continuously strive to push boundaries in delivering notable engaging campaigns by leveraging our digital assets with new technology to create seamless multi-channel digital out-of-home advertising solutions,” she added.This fully-automated digital campaign is a true testament of the synergistic effect between digital out of home and social media and serves to prove the immediacy and interactive capability of DOOH.