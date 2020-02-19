Primedia Outdoor celebrates love with the biggest ever Valentine's card

This year, once again, Primedia Outdoor celebrated Valentine's Day in the most memorable way with its unique #PrimediaBigLove campaign. The #PrimediaBigLove campaign invited the public to send their loved ones, whether a partner, family, friend or colleagues, a love message on Twitter or Facebook and then have their message flighted instantaneously onto Primedia Outdoor's roadside and mall digital screens nationally.
The socially-driven digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaign delivered a new way for people to share a sentiment with loved ones and participants were rewarded with a proof of flighting image which is shared via social media and featured their public declaration of love posted onto the big screen.
The #PrimediaBigLove campaign performed exceptionally well with 340 overall social media postings throughout the day – a 55% increase in consumer engagement from the previous year. The campaign received 180 tweets throughout the day, yielding 5,293 organic impressions whilst 160 love messages got shared on Facebook. In addition, Primedia Outdoor’s Facebook page received 616 page views and 50 new page likes.
“We wanted to create a fun and interactive campaign designed to deliver an unforgettable experience as well as, showcase how digital out of home can be a strategic platform for direct consumer responses,” said Jorja Wilkins, marketing services executive of Primedia Outdoor. “We continuously strive to push boundaries in delivering notable engaging campaigns by leveraging our digital assets with new technology to create seamless multi-channel digital out-of-home advertising solutions,” she added.
This fully-automated digital campaign is a true testament of the synergistic effect between digital out of home and social media and serves to prove the immediacy and interactive capability of DOOH.
About Primedia Outdoor
Primedia Outdoor is the premier provider of out of home media solutions within Sub Saharan Africa. A Level 1 BBEEE contributor, Primedia Outdoor is currently the largest wholly South-African-owned outdoor advertising media specialist offering national outdoor exposure throughout South Africa and high reach in key markets in rest of Africa. Primedia Outdoor offers flexible coverage of the entire LSM/SEM spectrum, targeting cosmopolitan consumers in major urban areas through to those living in rural communities.
Primedia Outdoor delivers exposure across a mix of media opportunities and audience environments, including high-end digital signs, airport advertising, freeway and suburban spectaculars and street furniture, as well as static advertising and digital screens in malls. Since 2018, the Primedia Unlimited Malls business unit has been integrated into the Primedia Outdoor stable. With the integration, Primedia Outdoor’s total media offering makes major retail and brand platforms accessible to advertisers, offering media solutions that integrate shopper connections during the path to purchase journey.
Primedia Outdoor is a national outdoor advertising media specialist. Part of the Out-of- Home division of Primedia (Pty) Ltd, Primedia Outdoor focuses primarily on the marketing and selling of outdoor advertising signage.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.