Recycled medical waste brings joy to school girls

Hundreds of young girls who face daily challenges in getting an education have received a life-changing gift thanks to the collaborative efforts of a community-minded nurse and an innovative recycling initiative that turns uncontaminated PVC healthcare waste into shiny, new school shoes.

Source: Supplied. My Walk school shoes were handed over to 600 girl learners of six primary schools in the Umlazi area in KwaZulu Natal. The shoes are made from high quality recycled PVC reclaimed from safe healthcare consumables, including uncontaminated used drip bags and tubing from a number of Netcare hospitals.

A total of 1,200 sponsored new pairs of shoes were donated by My Walk – a non-profit organisation supported by Netcare and Adcock Ingram Critical Care – to the Sinomusa Sonke Foundation, founded by Zinhle Ndlovu, a young registered nurse in the medical intensive care unit at Netcare Kingsway Hospital, Amanzimtoti.

“We recently completed the first half of our drive at a local community hall, where we handed over shoes to the heads of six different primary schools in the Umlazi area during Women’s Month. The principals had helped us to identify 600 female learners in desperate need of shoes,” explains Sr Ndlovu.

“Many of these girls go to school barefoot or wearing shoes that do not fit them and were already living in challenging circumstances before the April floods, when they all experienced a great deal of loss.

"We look forward to distributing the remaining 600 pairs of shoes to learners in similar situations at other schools in the coming weeks.”