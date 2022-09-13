Introducing the EMS vaccination programme on wheels

Through the Vaxi Taxi initiative, the emergency medical services (EMS) are partnering with various local community partners across the Western Cape to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to people's 'front door'.

These crucial relationship-building efforts have enabled a total of 116 residents from Kuils River, Eerste River, Khayelitsha, Firgrove and Macassar to receive their vaccine or booster since the Vaxi Taxi initiative began operating again in August 2022.

Community partners can now reach out to the Vaxi Taxi teams to invite them as they visit churches, schools, tertiary institutions, and public sites over the next few weeks.

With a few ambulances, they travel to parts of the province where it might be difficult for residents to access fixed vaccination sites.

The ambulances become vaccination cubicle. A gazebo is erected so that there is a shaded waiting area for vaccine recipients, and there is a cold-chain team that looks after the vaccines.

Before the Vaxi Taxi teams visit a neighbourhood, they walk door-to-door with community leaders and neighbourhood watches to let residents know that a vaccination event will be taking place near them, have conversations with them about their concerns, and explain the importance of vaccination.