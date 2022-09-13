Chest pain and respiratory complaints top EMS call-out list

As this weekend demonstrated, saving lives and providing an essential emergency medical service to residents in need of prehospital care and transport are high priorities for the Western Cape government's emergency medical services (EMS).

A total of 5,035 emergency incidents were attended to by the EMS, including to those individuals who needed critical care following a life-threatening illness. Most patients were transported to the Tygerberg, Worcester and Groote Schuur hospitals.

The main incident types included chest pain/discomfort (833); respiratory complaints (599); weapon assaults (576); obstetric complaints (296); neurological complaints (265); physical assaults (254); abdominal complaints (243); vomiting/diarrhoea (172); domestic injuries (165); and forensic pathology (151).

The EMS also, with the escort from the South African Police Service (SAPS), attended to various incidents in Red Zone neighbourhoods, such as Beacon Valley (51), Tafelsig (30), Hanover Park (29) and Chicago (6). This enabled the most vulnerable from these neighbourhoods to receive patient-centered treatment.

"Our emergency medical responders will continue to work tirelessly with the other key components within the public-health system to best serve patients through the continuum of emergency care and save their lives," a department of health spokesperson said.