Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

StoneIntercareBonitasCOHSASABizcommunity.comThe Publicity WorkshopThe Children’s Hospital TrustCingulateEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Healthcare News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Healthcare jobs

  • Team Lead - Brand Management and Product Packaging Pretoria
  • Medical Receptionist Cape Town
  • Content Writer - Communication Channels Pretoria
  • Manager Channel Marketing Pretoria
  • Manager Digital Development and Design Pretoria
  • Graphic Designer and Animator Pretoria
  • Clinical Social Workers North West
  • Clinical Social Worker Tshwane
  • Health Promotion Officer Gqeberha
  • Industrial Engineer - Manufacturing Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Chest pain and respiratory complaints top EMS call-out list

    13 Sep 2022
    As this weekend demonstrated, saving lives and providing an essential emergency medical service to residents in need of prehospital care and transport are high priorities for the Western Cape government's emergency medical services (EMS).
    Source:
    Source: Pixabay

    A total of 5,035 emergency incidents were attended to by the EMS, including to those individuals who needed critical care following a life-threatening illness. Most patients were transported to the Tygerberg, Worcester and Groote Schuur hospitals.

    The main incident types included chest pain/discomfort (833); respiratory complaints (599); weapon assaults (576); obstetric complaints (296); neurological complaints (265); physical assaults (254); abdominal complaints (243); vomiting/diarrhoea (172); domestic injuries (165); and forensic pathology (151).

    The EMS also, with the escort from the South African Police Service (SAPS), attended to various incidents in Red Zone neighbourhoods, such as Beacon Valley (51), Tafelsig (30), Hanover Park (29) and Chicago (6). This enabled the most vulnerable from these neighbourhoods to receive patient-centered treatment.

    "Our emergency medical responders will continue to work tirelessly with the other key components within the public-health system to best serve patients through the continuum of emergency care and save their lives," a department of health spokesperson said.

    NextOptions
    Read more: EMS, cardiac arrest, paramedics, emergency medical services

    Related

    Source: Supplied. Bruce Fordyce.
    Bruce Fordyce has his heart set on providing defibrillators to over 200 parkruns in South Africa20 Jun 2022
    Ambulances and emergency vehicles parked at Edendale Hospital look good, but hardly any are operational. Photo: Nompendulo Ngubane
    Emergency workers sit around all day because there are no ambulances9 Jul 2019
    Who is liable for unnecessary deaths due to EMS, ambulance crisis?
    Who is liable for unnecessary deaths due to EMS, ambulance crisis?26 Jun 2019
    The country's state emergency services are facing staff and vehicle shortages, leaving provinces with no choice but to outsource these critical services. (Christopher Sebela / Flickr)
    If you need an ambulance this festive season, what are your chances of getting one?18 Dec 2018
    Image courtesy of
    CoQ10 may improve survival in heart failure cases - study28 Aug 2013
    Exhibition to cater for interest in doing business in Africa
    Exhibition to cater for interest in doing business in Africa3 Dec 2012

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz