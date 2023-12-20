Competition Commission's MDPMI identifies 6 additional themes, calls for FSOI

A Further Statement of Issues (FSOI) has been released by the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI or Inquiry).

This follows a review of submissions including responses to the initial Statement of Issues (SOI) from media, digital platforms, publishers, broadcasters, and associations.

The Inquiry is now inviting market participants and other interested parties (stakeholders) to share their views and information on the additional issues identified.

The Competition Commission launched the MDPMI on 17 October 2023 in terms of section 43B(1)(a) of the Competition Act, 89 of 1998 (as amended) (the Act).

The Inquiry is designed to scrutinise the distribution of media content on South African digital platforms and the Advertising technology (Adtech) markets that link buyers and sellers of digital advertising inventory.

Six additional themes identified

During the first phase of information gathering, stakeholders have engaged with the questions and themes in the initial SOI, providing valuable feedback to the Inquiry.

Upon reviewing these initial submissions, the MDPMI has identified six additional themes that the FSOI will explore.

The FSOI themes include:

The incorporation of constitutional interpretation into the Inquiry. The impact of mis- and disinformation. The emphasis on radio and TV broadcast news media (especially the public broadcaster). The measurement of news and its benefit to search and social media platforms. Revenue share arrangements between news media and digital platforms. The role and importance of transparency in platforms and Advertising Technology (Adtech) markets.



The FSOI is structured around the scoping items identified in the original SOI and explores these additional themes in no particular order, all of which find relevance under the Terms of Reference.

The MDPMI seeks detailed inputs on these themes to inform its process, evidence gathering, findings, and remedial actions.

Written submissions

Written submissions to this FSOI should be emailed to mdpmi@compcom.co.za by 17h00 on 22 January 2024.

To enhance the strength of submissions, the Inquiry encourages stakeholders and market participants to provide reasons and corresponding evidence where views are provided.

All Inquiry documents, including the Guidelines for Participation, a framework for submissions, including any claims of confidentiality, and public versions of stakeholder submissions, are available on the Inquiry’s website.

The administrative timetable provides updates on further activities of the Inquiry.