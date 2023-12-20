Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Red & YellowGfK – An NIQ CompanyBrandMappPromiseBizcommunity.comEbony+IvoryRT7 DigitalMediamarkWunderman ThompsonPublicis Groupe AfricaDentsuaHead Marketing ServicesHoorah DigitalMobitainmentOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Media News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Competition Commission's MDPMI identifies 6 additional themes, calls for FSOI

    20 Dec 2023
    20 Dec 2023
    A Further Statement of Issues (FSOI) has been released by the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI or Inquiry).
    Source: © 123rf A Further Statement of Issues (FSOI) has been released by the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI or Inquiry)
    Source: © 123rf 123rf A Further Statement of Issues (FSOI) has been released by the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI or Inquiry)

    This follows a review of submissions including responses to the initial Statement of Issues (SOI) from media, digital platforms, publishers, broadcasters, and associations.

    The Inquiry is now inviting market participants and other interested parties (stakeholders) to share their views and information on the additional issues identified.

    The Competition Commission launched the MDPMI on 17 October 2023 in terms of section 43B(1)(a) of the Competition Act, 89 of 1998 (as amended) (the Act).

    The Inquiry is designed to scrutinise the distribution of media content on South African digital platforms and the Advertising technology (Adtech) markets that link buyers and sellers of digital advertising inventory.

    Source: © 123rf The Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) has been launched by the Competition Commission (Commission)
    Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) into media content distribution launches

    18 Oct 2023

    Six additional themes identified

    During the first phase of information gathering, stakeholders have engaged with the questions and themes in the initial SOI, providing valuable feedback to the Inquiry.

    Upon reviewing these initial submissions, the MDPMI has identified six additional themes that the FSOI will explore.

    The FSOI themes include:

    1. The incorporation of constitutional interpretation into the Inquiry.

    2. The impact of mis- and disinformation.

    3. The emphasis on radio and TV broadcast news media (especially the public broadcaster).

    4. The measurement of news and its benefit to search and social media platforms.

    5. Revenue share arrangements between news media and digital platforms.

    6. The role and importance of transparency in platforms and Advertising Technology (Adtech) markets.

    The FSOI is structured around the scoping items identified in the original SOI and explores these additional themes in no particular order, all of which find relevance under the Terms of Reference.

    The MDPMI seeks detailed inputs on these themes to inform its process, evidence gathering, findings, and remedial actions.

    Written submissions

    Written submissions to this FSOI should be emailed to mdpmi@compcom.co.za by 17h00 on 22 January 2024.

    To enhance the strength of submissions, the Inquiry encourages stakeholders and market participants to provide reasons and corresponding evidence where views are provided.

    All Inquiry documents, including the Guidelines for Participation, a framework for submissions, including any claims of confidentiality, and public versions of stakeholder submissions, are available on the Inquiry’s website.

    The administrative timetable provides updates on further activities of the Inquiry.

    Read more: social media, media, digital advertising, digital platforms, online media, media content, broadcasters, publishers, Competition Act
    NextOptions


    Related

    #BestofBiz 2023, Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Marketing & Media site over the past year
    #BestofBiz 2023: Marketing & Media
    1 day
    Source: Further Africa TikTok has become a global stage for South African talent such as Tyla
    2023 #YearOnTikTok celebrates South African talent
    14 Dec 2023
    Image suplied. Unilever'd Lunga Mooi is to be a keynote speaker at the World Out of Home Organization's first in-person Africa Forum, to be held in Cape Town, South Africa, from March 11-13 2024
    Unilever's Lunga Mooi named WOO Africa Forum keynote speaker
    14 Dec 2023
    Source: © Time Time magazine has named Taylor Swift its 2023 Person of the Year
    Taylor Swift: Time magazine 2023 Person of the Year
    11 Dec 2023
    Source:
    Apple, Disney and other big brands are pulling X ads – why Elon Musk’s latest ‘firestorm’ could bring down the company
     11 Dec 2023
    Source:
    Kenya judge finds Meta is not in contempt of court
    7 Dec 2023
    Source: © 123rf For the first time journalists can now submit entries in any category of the Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism
    Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism open for entries
    6 Dec 2023
    Source: Capricorn FM Icasa's Draft National and Provincial Party Elections Broadcasts and Political Advertisements Amendment Regulations public hearings will take place on 8 December
    Icasa to host hearings on the Draft National & Provincial Party Elections Broadcasts & Political Ads
    6 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz