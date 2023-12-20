Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Red & YellowGfK – An NIQ CompanyBrandMappPromiseBizcommunity.comEbony+IvoryRT7 DigitalMediamarkWunderman ThompsonPublicis Groupe AfricaDentsuaHead Marketing ServicesHoorah DigitalMobitainmentOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    KFC delivers yet another Brand Fame Moment at the KFC T20 Internationals

    Issued by Playmakers
    20 Dec 2023
    20 Dec 2023
    The QSR brand, showcased the extra lengths KFC lovers would go for the finger lickin’ good taste!
    KFC delivers yet another Brand Fame Moment at the KFC T20 Internationals

    On Thursday, 14 December 2023, Fry Hard Fans at the DP Wanderers Stadium witnessed an unbelievable scene at the third KFC T20I Series match against India when an unassuming fan interrupted play to grab a bucket of KFC Original Recipe chicken from Protea players, Rassie van der Dussen and Tony de Zorzi, just as they were getting ready to tuck into the finger lickin’ goodness.

    KFC partnered with comedian, Rob van Vuuren who left spectators in awe as he fearlessly stormed onto the grounds in a ‘daring’ display of bravery and seized the iconic KFC Bucket.

    The atmosphere was electric as Van Vuuren, known for his supreme wit and boundless creativity, manoeuvred around the field to avoid being apprehended, gripping the imagination of fans of both the game and the taste alike.

    Grant Macpherson, KFC's chief marketing officer, shared his thoughts on the KFC T20I Brand Fame Moment and the exciting partnership with Van Vuuren, who has won the hearts of cricket lovers. “While we could fully believe that Fryhard fans would do almost anything for the taste, this was a way for us to bring to life the love that South Africans have for the iconic KFC taste, in a fun and memorable way.

    "As a longstanding partner, KFC is focused on delivering unforgettable and enchanting experiences for fans in stadium and at home during the KFC T20I series and have brought to life the Fryhard Fan campaign to celebrate this South African love affair of cricket and the iconic KFC taste. Working with Rob was a perfect fit as he’s adored by many and he is a Fryhard Fan himself that loves the KFC taste which added to the authenticity and appeal of a this spectacle that will forever be etched in the records of cricket history.”

    KFC delivers yet another Brand Fame Moment at the KFC T20 Internationals

    "I was absolutely thrilled to be a part of this Brand Fame Moment at the KFC T20 International series. It was an incredible opportunity to tap into my comedic talent to entertain and capture the imagination of Fry Hard fans like never before," Rob van Vuuren said. “It's mind-blowing to witness the immense passion of cricket enthusiasts rallying behind our incredible Protea players! And to top it all off, having the official taste of South Africa central to that fan experience is the ultimate cherry on top, bringing the series to an unforgettable grand finale!"

    As part of the India series, KFC brought back The Fry Hard Augmented Reality (AR) game to continue rewarding fans with special meal offers and chances to win great prizes while glued to the thrilling games.

    For a chance to win with KFC Delivery+, Fry-Hard fans can play the Fry-Hard augmented reality game at https://kfc.viviewer.com.

    For more information visit @KFCSA on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and follow the link to play Fry-Hard Augmented Reality (AR) game and stand the chance to win with KFC.

    Read more: KFC, Playmakers, Rob van Vuuren, Grant Macpherson
    NextOptions


    Related

    Playmakers&#x2019; record breaking 2023
    Playmakers Sponsorship & MarketingPlaymakers’ record breaking 2023
    Limited edition KFC bucket now available
    Limited edition KFC bucket now available
    11 Dec 2023
    #OrchidsandOnions: Club Med invokes holiday bliss, KFC & Gift of the Givers add hope
    #OrchidsandOnions: Club Med invokes holiday bliss, KFC & Gift of the Givers add hope
     7 Dec 2023
    Source @ Sports Industry Group Levergy – M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment has been crowned the 2023 Hollard Sport Industry Awards’ Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year
    Levergy – M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment: Hollard Sports Awards Agency of the Year for the 2nd consecutive year
    24 Nov 2023
    Assegais announces VW as Marketer of Year and Ogilvy as the Most Effective Agency
    Ogilvy South AfricaAssegais announces VW as Marketer of Year and Ogilvy as the Most Effective Agency
    KFC launches the 'Elizabedi bundle'
    KFC launches the 'Elizabedi bundle'
    9 Nov 2023
    Ogilvy maintains no 1 position as Most Effective Agency for 2023
    Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy maintains no 1 position as Most Effective Agency for 2023
    KFC delivers first ever order by drone in SA
    Playmakers Sponsorship and MarketingKFC delivers first ever order by drone in SA
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz