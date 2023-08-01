Industries

Africa


Biz Most Read Award winners July 2023

1 Aug 2023
Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
Biz Most Read Award winners July 2023

This month’s coronations go to the following companies whose proud announcements were among the most-read press releases published via Bizcommunity's Press Office newsrooms in July:

The Biz Most Read Award winners | July 2023

Thanks to all our publishers for contributing to the daily business-to-business snapshot of our region. Biz Press Offices allow newsroom managers to track success in the ever-evolving arena of business communications. Creative B2B publishing and newsroom management are becoming increasingly integral to the marketers toolbox offering vital value for companies, organisations, PRs and brands. Talk to one of our business content development managers about your business-to-business communications needs.

Game of thrones: Why content is king, but context is queen
Game of thrones: Why content is king, but context is queen

Issued by Bizcommunity.com 25 May 2022

About Biz Press Office newsrooms – Where over 400 of SA’s top companies and organisations share the 'why' of what they do. Publish, promote and prolong front-page exposure for brand communications in the heart of the business media in one or more of 19 industries on Bizcommunity. Sharing your brand stories via a newsroom can empower and inspire others, while giving more mileage and exposure for your company, client brands and stakeholders, plus you get all the data stats on your releases to add to case studies and client reports, assisting with SEO and getting picked up by the media, all contributing to your company’s reputation, status and value. We love to help you look for ways to make your business content stand out, so feel free to talk to us any time about best newsroom management practice. More info.


NextOptions
Bizcommunity.com
Where 370 companies in 18 industries trust Biz Press Office newsrooms to publish corporate content, on Africa's indispensable B2B news media. Enquire about a newsroom like this for your company on sales@bizcommunity.com
