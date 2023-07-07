Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Sportsmans WarehouseDistellOnPoint PRBrand InfluenceBrandMappdmg events AfricaWunderman ThompsonSmart MediaBataGrey AfricaMpact PlasticsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Sportsmans Warehouse presents: Nike's new Springbok jerseys and lifestyle collection

7 Jul 2023
Issued by: Sportsmans Warehouse
Ubuntu, which means "I am, because you are," is the spirit that unites our Springbok team, us supporters, and South Africa as a whole. It's the shared sense of belonging that allows our incredibly diverse country to stand united - because we're home, among our own.

Because of the meaning it holds, there has been major anticipation for the launch of the Nike-designed Springbok jerseys for the Castle Lager Rugby Championship.

The jerseys and accompanying lifestyle collection have just dropped, and it's worth the wait.

SHOP NOW

Sportsmans Warehouse presents: Nike's new Springbok jerseys and lifestyle collection

What sets Nike’s Springbok jersey designs apart

Nike's designers worked closely with the Springboks’ to create a collection that reflects both the history of the team and the South African culture.

The rugby jerseys are engineered with our elite rugby players' needs in mind. Ventilation mesh panels in key areas keep them cool and dry while playing, by increasing air circulation to the player's bodies, regulating their temperature. Plus, the design ensures less friction, making the player's movements more fluid.

Sportsmans Warehouse presents: Nike's new Springbok jerseys and lifestyle collection

Beyond Springbok jerseys: Nike’s complementary Springbok lifestyle collection

Rounding off the collection is a selection of lifestyle products, designed to cater to the players' needs when they're not on the field. From sleek black hoodies to reversible bucket hats – all with that iconic swoosh, and subtle colour and design elements that celebrate South African pride and culture.

Sportsmans Warehouse presents: Nike's new Springbok jerseys and lifestyle collection

The ultimate fan: make your Springbok jersey uniquely yours

If your dream Springboks rugby jersey has a blue "personalise" badge on it, it gets the tick of approval for Sportsmans Warehouse's quick and easy online personalisation process. You simply choose your name and/or number, place it wherever you want on the back of your jersey, and we print it for you.

Sportsmans Warehouse presents: Nike's new Springbok jerseys and lifestyle collection
NextOptions
Sportsmans Warehouse
From its start in 1986, Sportsmans Warehouse has grown into South Africa's leading sporting goods retailer. Our 46 stores and robust online platform are a testament to our unwavering commitment to sports enthusiasts.
Read more: Nike, Sportsmans Warehouse



Related

The new kit will be available in major retail stores. Source: Supplied.
Nike reveals new innovative team kit for the Springboks1 day ago
Jared Carver named new Converse CEO
Jared Carver named new Converse CEO1 Jun 2023
Big senior leadership shakeup at Nike
Big senior leadership shakeup at Nike26 May 2023
Source ©Marcela Ruth Romero African brands slip to 14% of the Top 100 most admired brands in Africa
European and US brands grow in Africa at the expense of African brands26 May 2023
Mancosa teams up with East Coast Radio to build the legacy of future business leaders
Bullion PR & CommunicationMancosa teams up with East Coast Radio to build the legacy of future business leaders25 May 2023
Interrogating integration
MediaHeads 360Interrogating integration11 May 2023
The 2023 Nedbank Integrated Marketing Conference (IMC) explores the frontiers of marketing
IMC ConferenceThe 2023 Nedbank Integrated Marketing Conference (IMC) explores the frontiers of marketing19 Apr 2023
Source:
Purpose marketing should be more than a money-making scheme30 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz