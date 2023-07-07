Sportsmans Warehouse presents: Nike's new Springbok jerseys and lifestyle collection

Ubuntu, which means "I am, because you are," is the spirit that unites our Springbok team, us supporters, and South Africa as a whole. It's the shared sense of belonging that allows our incredibly diverse country to stand united - because we're home, among our own.

Because of the meaning it holds, there has been major anticipation for the launch of the Nike-designed Springbok jerseys for the Castle Lager Rugby Championship.

The jerseys and accompanying lifestyle collection have just dropped, and it's worth the wait.

What sets Nike’s Springbok jersey designs apart

Nike's designers worked closely with the Springboks’ to create a collection that reflects both the history of the team and the South African culture.

The rugby jerseys are engineered with our elite rugby players' needs in mind. Ventilation mesh panels in key areas keep them cool and dry while playing, by increasing air circulation to the player's bodies, regulating their temperature. Plus, the design ensures less friction, making the player's movements more fluid.

Beyond Springbok jerseys: Nike’s complementary Springbok lifestyle collection

Rounding off the collection is a selection of lifestyle products, designed to cater to the players' needs when they're not on the field. From sleek black hoodies to reversible bucket hats – all with that iconic swoosh, and subtle colour and design elements that celebrate South African pride and culture.

The ultimate fan: make your Springbok jersey uniquely yours

If your dream Springboks rugby jersey has a blue "personalise" badge on it, it gets the tick of approval for Sportsmans Warehouse's quick and easy online personalisation process. You simply choose your name and/or number, place it wherever you want on the back of your jersey, and we print it for you.