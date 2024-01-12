Industries

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

    Andrew Campion to depart Nike after 17 years

    According to a 10-Q filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nike announced that Andrew Campion, the company’s current managing director of strategic business ventures, will leave the company on 5 April 2024.
    Source: finance.yahoo.com

    Campion stepped into his current position in May 2023 as part of several executive and leadership changes the company made at that time. As the leader of Nike’s strategic business ventures, Campion focused on identifying and pursuing new business opportunities and oversaw Nike Virtual Studios.

    Campion held several leadership roles at the company. He was previously the chief operating officer for four years. Before that, he was the company’s chief financial officer for five years.

    The former COO and CFO will depart for a job in higher education, as the retailer undergoes efforts to streamline the organisation.

    According to Yahoo! Finance, Campion’s exit comes weeks after the athletic giant announced new measures to “streamline” its organisation after reporting a profit beat for the second quarter. In the 21 December release, Nike said it sees the potential to save up to $2bn in costs over the next three years by “simplifying our product assortment, increasing automation and use of technology, streamlining our organisation, and leveraging our scale to drive greater efficiency.”

    It's been reported that Campion will join UCLA Anderson School of Management as programme director of its newly created Sports Leadership and Management Programme. According to UCLA, the programme is designed to provide inspiration, education and access to graduate and undergraduate students, including student-athletes interested in pursuing careers in the global business of sports.

