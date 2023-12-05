Resale grows in 2023, as circular fashion shift gains momentum

2023 stats from Yaga show that resale is growing in South Africa, with the shift towards circular fashion gaining momentum - a growing worldwide trend that is being embraced by major retailers seeking more sustainable business models.

Source: © 123rf 123rf Yaga, a platform for buying and selling preloved fashion in South Africa, gives statistics on the 2023 trends

While consumer value remains a primary motivator for choosing secondhand, global climate concerns have revealed the potential of resale to reduce fashion's environmental impact.

The ThredUp 2023 Resale Report found that second-hand apparel is expected to constitute 10% of the global apparel market by 2024. South Africa too is witnessing the ripple effect of this trend.

Yaga, a platform for buying and selling preloved fashion in South Africa, has found that nearly 600,000 items - more than double the figure from 2022 - found new homes on Yaga, diverting them from landfills.

Beyond the environmental impact, this has also enabled South Africans to earn extra income, with R135m paid to sellers just in 2023. The top seller made over R470,000 in sales.

Trending in 2023 on Yaga

The top five most sought-after brands on Yaga in 2023 were:

Zara

Woolworths

Cotton On

Nike

Country Road



As the pursuit of value remains a key driver for preloved purchases, these brands emerge as favourites among users.

On the supply side:

Cotton On

Woolworths

Zara



Popular items on Yaga

Yaga's statistics unveil that the top three best-selling articles were dresses, shirts & blouses, followed closely by bags & purses. Women's fashion continues to dominate the preloved marketplace, making up 68% of the 2.6 million listings added to the platform in 2023.

While Women's Fashion holds the lead, categories for Kids and Men, despite lower volumes, demonstrate the potential for additional categories.