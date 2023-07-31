Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

GfK – An NIQ CompanySmart MediaBataBurnesseoDNA Brand ArchitectsBMi ResearchFusionDesignOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


OTG Tights: Discover the thoughtful design behind each pair

31 Jul 2023
Issued by: Sportsmans Warehouse
As life gets busier, and time feels like it's speeding up, we try to find a middle ground between our need to keep up, and our need to wind down. This is the beauty of activewear. It's designed for days where you wake up and think, "I want an outfit that makes me feel comfortable and attractive, and is versatile enough for the office, the gym, and today's chores."

OTG activewear – our exclusive women’s activewear brand – is proudly made in South Africa. Every piece is thoughtfully designed with a modern South African woman’s activewear needs in mind. This is how we’ve created stylish activewear that also has the technical chops to withstand even the sweatiest, loadshedding-filled day. Being both stylish and functional, you can save time and effort, and wear it as you move from home, to the office, to the gym, to the shops.

Out of all OTG must-haves, we're putting a spotlight on tights – arguably the most essential activewear item. Stretch, hike, run, squat. Short, capri, 7/8 or long. Whatever you’re looking for, OTG has the pair of tights for it.

Shop Now

OTG Tights: Discover the thoughtful design behind each pair

Our Safari, Game Changer and Camo ranges just dropped, and are designed for yoga and gym lovers. If exotic prints are outside your monochrome comfort zone, the Game Changer tights are for you. If you’re all for a statement print, go for our Safari tights, and if you’re in the middle, go for our Camo tights (above). The material is breathable and sweat wicking, and feels soft and comfortable against your skin. They’ve got drop-in pockets to fit your essentials, and a flattering high waist.

OTG Tights: Discover the thoughtful design behind each pair

If you’re a runner, go for our Monochrome (above) or Astro tights. They’ve got a hidden waistband drawcord that makes sure your tights don’t slip down, a secure back pocket to keep your essentials, and their high waist is not only flattering, but also holds it all in.

OTG Tights: Discover the thoughtful design behind each pair

If you’re less specific in what you’re looking for, we’ve also got all-rounder ranges. Our Premium Pocket tights (above) are made from premium Brazilian material, which has a glossier finish that doesn’t pick up lint. They’re compression and shape retention tights, which means they feel snug and supportive, and hold everything in. Their name focuses on their drop-in side pockets, which keep your essentials safely on you.

Our Core Gym and Cross Over tights are made from buttery soft and smooth material, which has a matte finish. They’re squat proof, sweat wicking, and have 4-way stretch fabric, which means it stretches from all angles so that you can move freely - like a second skin.

NextOptions
Sportsmans Warehouse
From its start in 1986, Sportsmans Warehouse has grown into South Africa's leading sporting goods retailer. Our 46 stores and robust online platform are a testament to our unwavering commitment to sports enthusiasts.
Read more: Sportsmans Warehouse, activewear

Related

Sportsmans Warehouse presents: Nike's new Springbok jerseys and lifestyle collection
Sportsmans WarehouseSportsmans Warehouse presents: Nike's new Springbok jerseys and lifestyle collection7 Jul 2023
H&M launches new global activewear brand H&M Move
H&M launches new global activewear brand H&M Move4 Aug 2022
Ackermans' new activewear range sprints ahead
AckermansAckermans' new activewear range sprints ahead15 Mar 2022
Brian Joffe, Long4Life CEO. Source: Long4Life
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO14 Oct 2021
K-Way launches streetwear-inspired capsule collection MMXXI
K-Way launches streetwear-inspired capsule collection MMXXI7 May 2021
Antibacterial activewear? The claim is just as absurd as it sounds
Antibacterial activewear? The claim is just as absurd as it sounds20 Jul 2020
Expanded list of clothing now allowed for sale under Level 4
Expanded list of clothing now allowed for sale under Level 413 May 2020
Fitgymwear teams up with Candibod for activewear range
Fitgymwear teams up with Candibod for activewear range6 Feb 2019

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz