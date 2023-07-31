OTG Tights: Discover the thoughtful design behind each pair

As life gets busier, and time feels like it's speeding up, we try to find a middle ground between our need to keep up, and our need to wind down. This is the beauty of activewear. It's designed for days where you wake up and think, "I want an outfit that makes me feel comfortable and attractive, and is versatile enough for the office, the gym, and today's chores."

OTG activewear – our exclusive women’s activewear brand – is proudly made in South Africa. Every piece is thoughtfully designed with a modern South African woman’s activewear needs in mind. This is how we’ve created stylish activewear that also has the technical chops to withstand even the sweatiest, loadshedding-filled day. Being both stylish and functional, you can save time and effort, and wear it as you move from home, to the office, to the gym, to the shops.

Out of all OTG must-haves, we're putting a spotlight on tights – arguably the most essential activewear item. Stretch, hike, run, squat. Short, capri, 7/8 or long. Whatever you’re looking for, OTG has the pair of tights for it.



Our Safari, Game Changer and Camo ranges just dropped, and are designed for yoga and gym lovers. If exotic prints are outside your monochrome comfort zone, the Game Changer tights are for you. If you’re all for a statement print, go for our Safari tights, and if you’re in the middle, go for our Camo tights (above). The material is breathable and sweat wicking, and feels soft and comfortable against your skin. They’ve got drop-in pockets to fit your essentials, and a flattering high waist.

If you’re a runner, go for our Monochrome (above) or Astro tights. They’ve got a hidden waistband drawcord that makes sure your tights don’t slip down, a secure back pocket to keep your essentials, and their high waist is not only flattering, but also holds it all in.

If you’re less specific in what you’re looking for, we’ve also got all-rounder ranges. Our Premium Pocket tights (above) are made from premium Brazilian material, which has a glossier finish that doesn’t pick up lint. They’re compression and shape retention tights, which means they feel snug and supportive, and hold everything in. Their name focuses on their drop-in side pockets, which keep your essentials safely on you.

Our Core Gym and Cross Over tights are made from buttery soft and smooth material, which has a matte finish. They’re squat proof, sweat wicking, and have 4-way stretch fabric, which means it stretches from all angles so that you can move freely - like a second skin.