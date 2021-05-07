K-Way launches streetwear-inspired capsule collection MMXXI

Cape Union Mart has introduced the K-Way MMXXI streetwear capsule, geared towards younger Millennials and Gen-Zs. This limited-edition range is a departure from Cape Union Mart's function-focused and comfortable activewear, as the MMXXI collection comprises edgier and trendier streetwear geared towards a younger market.

Fashion-forward but technically sound

Created by merchandise designers Iska Jordaan and Anri Venter, the MMXXI range (pronounced Mixxy, referencing the Roman numerals for 2021) is "inspired by the streets but made for the outdoors, from urban explorations to nature trails", says Cape Union Mart.According to Martine Vogelman, the retailer's group brand strategic director, young people value comfort, freedom, function and individuality in the clothing they wear. “This younger generation takes pride in how they show up as it represents how far they can go. They firmly believe that everyone should have the freedom to wear what they want, and that makes them feel comfortable and relaxed all day.”“To them, adventuring is not limited to the great outdoors. They are constantly on the go, moving, discovering and exploring. They want to be noticed for the ideals they share and the clothes they wear. It’s all about building the only new currency that matters – street credibility and culture. This has, of course, impacted many industries, from food to fashion. Thanks to Gen Z, things are changing, and changing fast.”Cape Union Mart says that athleisure continues to be one of the biggest trends among Gen Z consumers as it combines casual comfort with sleek style; think tracksuits with duster coats, high-end sneakers with smart pants and outdoor gear with sleek lines and patterns.Vogalman continues, “As the younger generation focuses more on healthy living, it makes sense for their fashion to match their fast-paced lifestyle. Clothes should be made to be worn anytime and anywhere, whether you’re working, shopping, socialising or studying. It’s function and comfort all the way.”Graeme Cuthbert, outdoor buyer at Cape Union Mart, adds that the capsule range is not only fashion-forward but technically sound as well. “K-Way is a brand born in the outdoors, but this exclusive capsule challenges the norm of outdoor clothing – and breaks down the boundaries. We find that this capsule plays in the 'outleisure' space; a phrase we coined for leisure-looking gear, engineered for the outdoors.”“This range is all about functionality and technicality while still being trendy and stylish. It’s a thin line but I think we’ve managed to combine these aspects to create a truly unique and innovative collection of exclusive garments that the younger generation will really love,” concludes Vogelman.The limited-edition MMXXI capsule is now available at 30 Cape Union Mart stores nationwide.