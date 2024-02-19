2024 Super Bowl delivers record-breaking ROI for sponsor brands

With a new record this year with more than 123 million broadcast and streaming viewers -- the most-watched telecast of all time – 2024's Super Bowl provided sponsor brands with solid exposure and ROI during the event.

Data on sponsor brand success during the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast on 11 February 2024 is outlined in a new report from Relo Metrics that provides insight into brand sponsor performance on and off the field during the game telecast.

“Super Bowl ads are not the only game in town -- sponsor visibility on the field, in the stands and cutaways by aerial and remote cameras during the game broadcast as well as on social media provide substantial benefits for brands,” says Jay Prasad, CEO of Relo Metrics.

“Every camera angle contains brand exposure – from the Nike logo on player uniforms, Gatorade on the bench and the Allegiant name on the stadium to products in the stands and logos on hotels as well as new approaches like branding on The Sphere,” he adds.

Main takeaways

Some of the main takeaways from Relo Metric’s data in the report:

Nike’s jersey partnership accounted for 60% of sponsored exposures during Super Bowl LVIII.



State Farm's Halftime Report netted the brand $16m in media value.



Allegiant branding on the stadium (part of their regular season naming rights deal with the Las Vegas Raiders) generated $7.3m, and 81% of value for Allegiant was generated through interior signage that was often clearly exposed before kickoffs, during punts and after touchdowns.



Las Vegas hotels received $4.1m in media value from aerial shots during the Super Bowl.



Verizon's takeover of the Las Vegas Sphere during the broadcast generated $2.5m in media value in one exposure for the brand.



The full media value potential of Chiefs-owned social accounts during Super Bowl weekend was $10.6m, which increased by $3.5m from last season.

“In the past, measurement of the effectiveness was sorely lacking, but now with new AI and computer vision tools we can gauge the true ROI for these subtle yet effective placements,” Prasad explains.

To determine the valuation for the report, Relo Metrics used computer vision to analyse video and stream frames that capture logo-heavy target areas.

Relo Metrics examined the game in three-second by three-second video snippets, producing data that includes factors like number of exposures, duration of exposure, clarity of exposure, and share a voice of exposure.

The solution provides a credible, accurate and third-party valuation for rights holders, media companies, leagues, teams, brands and agencies.