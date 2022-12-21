INMA's How Newsrooms Succeed In Google Search report released

Demystifying Google's search "black box" and highlighting search best practices at leading newsrooms is the focus of a new report released recently by the International News Media Association (INMA).

How Newsrooms Succeed In Google Search by INMA newsroom initiative lead Peter Bale focuses on:

Search and the struggle between Google and publishers.



Google’s view of news search

How Gannett | USA Today Network embeds search in newsrooms.



| embeds search in newsrooms. How News Corp Australia tries to stay a step ahead on search.



tries to stay a step ahead on search. How search helps The Guardian build a global audience

Beneficial to journalism

The INMA report is based on interviews with Google and major publishers on five continents: News Corp Australia, Gannett | USA Today Network, The Guardian, Infoglobo, and HT Media.

Per the report, techniques to win in Google search can be mutually beneficial to journalism and to society through the greater discoverability and prioritisation of credible journalism and news brands.

In How Newsrooms Succeed In Google Search Bale highlights common ground between Google and news publishers while exploring the complex and sometimes fractious relationship between the two.

The state of Google search

The new report zeroes in on the state of Google search, elevates publisher issues about search across Google surfaces, punctuates concerns about the Discover product, highlights Google objectives and roles in search, and dives into how three leading publishers are optimising their journalism to do well in the Google search universe.

How Newsrooms Succeed In Google Search aims to open up conversations between Google and news publishers around their search surfaces, optimising an open Web that prioritises quality journalism that underpins democracy and an informed society.

The report is newsroom-focused yet will draw interest from multiple departments at media companies. It is available for free to INMA members and for purchase by non-members at here.