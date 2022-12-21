INMA's How Newsrooms Succeed In Google Search report released

How Newsrooms Succeed In Google Search by INMA newsroom initiative lead Peter Bale focuses on:
The INMA report is based on interviews with Google and major publishers on five continents: News Corp Australia, Gannett | USA Today Network, The Guardian, Infoglobo, and HT Media.
Per the report, techniques to win in Google search can be mutually beneficial to journalism and to society through the greater discoverability and prioritisation of credible journalism and news brands.
In How Newsrooms Succeed In Google Search Bale highlights common ground between Google and news publishers while exploring the complex and sometimes fractious relationship between the two.
The new report zeroes in on the state of Google search, elevates publisher issues about search across Google surfaces, punctuates concerns about the Discover product, highlights Google objectives and roles in search, and dives into how three leading publishers are optimising their journalism to do well in the Google search universe.
How Newsrooms Succeed In Google Search aims to open up conversations between Google and news publishers around their search surfaces, optimising an open Web that prioritises quality journalism that underpins democracy and an informed society.
The report is newsroom-focused yet will draw interest from multiple departments at media companies. It is available for free to INMA members and for purchase by non-members at here.