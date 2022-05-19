Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Broad MediaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingOliverWavemakerYehBaby DigitalClockworkOrnicoVicinity MediaSocial PlacesOFM RadioThe Publicity WorkshopInsight SurveyWunderman ThompsonGrey AfricaGrapevine CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Intern Junior - Publishing Johannesburg
  • Editorial Business Journalist Cape Town
  • Journalist Nelspruit
  • Radio Agency Account Executive Johannesburg
  • Online Business News Editor - Marketing & Media Cape Town
  • Manager - Executive Communication Stellenbosch
  • Mid Video Editor Stellenbosch
  • Junior Verkoopsverteenwoordiger Pretoria
  • Senior Sales Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Junior Sales Coordinator Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Leanne Manas receives Chevalier de l'Ordre national du Mérite

    19 May 2022
    Morning Live anchor and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Leanne Manas received the Chevalier de l'Ordre national du Mérite on 17 May.
    Image sourced from : Leanne Manas and Ambassador Lechevallier
    Image sourced from Twitter: Leanne Manas and Ambassador Lechevallier

    The Chevalier de l’Ordre national du Mérite (Knight of the National Order of Merit Award) was handed over to Manas by the H.E. Mr Aurélien Lechevallier Ambassador of France to South Africa on behalf of President Emmanuel Macron at the Sanctuary Mandela, Houghton Estate Johannesburg.

    The honour was given to Manas for her immense contribution to journalism, media and various charitable causes.



    The award is further in recognition of her resilience on TV screens as she continues to inform South Africans through Morning Live, which she has been hosting for almost two decades.

    "To bestow this award to someone who has excelled in their field is a privilege of mine. Leanne Manas exemplifies what it means to be a true South African who is at the forefront of news and journalism. South Africans wake up with her daily because they trust the news source. They have placed their trust in her as she has anchored some of the most important milestones in this country's history," said Ambassador Lechevallier in a statement.

    Philanthropist and founder of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day is the only other South African to receive this prestigious award.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Nelson Mandela Day, Leanne Manas, Emmanuel Macron, Aurélien Lechevallier

    Related

    Source:
    Tshimologong Precinct renews partnership with AFD and IFAS6 Apr 2022
    SA philanthropist Carolyn Steyn receives French knighthood
    SA philanthropist Carolyn Steyn receives French knighthood4 Apr 2022
    Source:
    Winners of Responsible Drinking Media Awards announced1 Apr 2022
    Source:
    Finalists of Responsible Drinking Media Awards announced30 Mar 2022
    Source:
    Judges of Responsible Drinking Media Awards announced12 Nov 2021
    South Africa's Top Women Conference dives into 2021, the post-pandemic gender empowerment agenda
    Topco MediaSouth Africa's Top Women Conference dives into 2021, the post-pandemic gender empowerment agenda13 Oct 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz