Leanne Manas receives Chevalier de l'Ordre national du Mérite

Morning Live anchor and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Leanne Manas received the Chevalier de l'Ordre national du Mérite on 17 May.

Image sourced from Twitter : Leanne Manas and Ambassador Lechevallier

The Chevalier de l’Ordre national du Mérite (Knight of the National Order of Merit Award) was handed over to Manas by the H.E. Mr Aurélien Lechevallier Ambassador of France to South Africa on behalf of President Emmanuel Macron at the Sanctuary Mandela, Houghton Estate Johannesburg.The honour was given to Manas for her immense contribution to journalism, media and various charitable causes.The award is further in recognition of her resilience on TV screens as she continues to inform South Africans through Morning Live, which she has been hosting for almost two decades."To bestow this award to someone who has excelled in their field is a privilege of mine. Leanne Manas exemplifies what it means to be a true South African who is at the forefront of news and journalism. South Africans wake up with her daily because they trust the news source. They have placed their trust in her as she has anchored some of the most important milestones in this country's history," said Ambassador Lechevallier in a statement.Philanthropist and founder of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day is the only other South African to receive this prestigious award.