Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Media News South Africa

Menu

#MarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

#BizUnity

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

BREAKING: Media24 considers closures, reduced frequencies and accelerates digital due to Covid-19

The pandemic has hit the media industry hard. Recently publishing giants Associated Media Publishing and Caxton's magazine division closed its doors within two weeks of each other and now Media24 has announced that it is considering the closure of five magazines and two newspapers, outsourcing and reducing the frequency of its remaining monthly magazines, taking two newspapers digital-only and reducing staff in related support services. The company will start consultations with staff today.

Says Ishmet Davidson, CEO of Media24: “From the earliest days of the pandemic in South Africa, everything we’ve done focused on two main priorities. Firstly, the health and safety of our people, and secondly, business continuity – by implication also protecting employment for as long as possible.
However, the pandemic has accelerated the pre-existing and long-term structural decline in print media, resulting in a devastating impact on our own already fragile print media operations with significant declines in both circulation and advertising since April. For many of our print titles the benefits of prior interventions to offset the structural declines and keep them on the shelf no longer exist and they’ve run out of options in this regard.
“Even with a return to pre-Covid-19 economic levels, the impact of the pandemic on our print media operations will be unrecoverable. Sadly, we have no choice but to restructure our business now to curtail the losses in our print portfolio and allow us to focus on keeping the retained titles sustainable and in print for as long as possible.”

At the same time, says Ishmet, Media24 is reshaping to further accelerate its transition to an increasingly digital world. “In a very competitive landscape that includes major international brands, News24 and Netwerk24 are digital news destinations of choice for South Africans. News24 averaged 1.6m daily unique users for the year to date, 63% growth on the 2019 average. By the end of June Netwerk24 had almost 67,000 subscribers, up 36.5% on June 2019.”

The planned interventions are expected to affect around 510 staff members (with a proposed reduction of close on 660 positions) out of a total staff complement of 2,971, largely across the print media and distribution divisions, and include:

Magazine portfolio:
  • Closing Move! and the Hearst portfolio (Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Bicycling, Runner’s World).
  • Publishing Drum in digital format only.
  • A licensing agreement with editor Helen Schöer to publish the parenting titles (Baba & Kleuter and Your Pregnancy) independently.
  • Outsourcing the editorial production of the remaining monthly portfolio (Fairlady, Sarie, SA Hunter/Jagter, True Love, tuis | home, Weg! | go! and Weg! Ry & Sleep | go! Drive & Camp) as well as the fortnightly Kuier.
  • Reducing the frequency of the monthly magazines to six issues per year, and eight issues for tuis | home, SA Hunter/Jagter and Man Magnum.

The flagship weeklies Huisgenoot, YOU and Landbouweekblad will continue to be produced and published in-house.

Newspaper portfolio:
  • Closing Son op Sondag and Sunday Sun.
  • Closing the Eastern Cape edition of Son.
  • Publishing Volksblad and Die Burger Oos-Kaap as weekday digital editions only, available as complete PDFs on Netwerk24.
  • Closing four community newspapers in KwaZulu-Natal: Amanzimtoti Fever, East Griqualand Fever, Hillcrest Fever and Maritzburg Fever.
  • Consolidating Noordkaap and Kalahari Bulletin into a single newspaper, Noordkaap Bulletin, and Kroonnuus and Vrystaat Nuus into Vrystaat Kroonnuus. At the same time, incorporating Theewaterskloof Gazette into Hermanus Times.
  • Accelerating the digital transition of The Witness.

Other:
  • Reducing staff in our media distribution business as well as in divisional and corporate services departments related to the proposed reduced print media operations.

“We are fully committed to managing this highly sensitive consultation with compassion while following the process as prescribed by law. Unfortunately, we cannot share any further details until the process has been concluded,” says Ishmet.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: Media24, News24, Huisgenoot, You, Drum, Landbouweekblad, Ishmet Davidson, Netwerk24, Son op Sondag

Related

The SpaceStationAdcock Ingram OTC in partnership with News24 announce winners in the Sponsors of Brave campaign22 hours ago
The SpaceStationNews24 is again South Africa's most trusted news brand, Reuters study finds19 Jun 2020
New MediaNew Media changes the content marketing game with the acquisition of digital solutions agency Swipe iX4 Jun 2020
Ads24How Media24 offers a brand safe platform with accurate, reliable and trusted news services6 Apr 2020
The SpaceStationSouth Africans trust in news greater than ever amid worldwide #Covid-19 pandemic30 Mar 2020
The SpaceStation24.com wins Black Pixel for Best Digital Publisher at the IAB Bookmarks20 Mar 2020
M&C Saatchi AbelM&C Saatchi Abel supports SA survey on diversity in the industry24 Feb 2020
Media24 LifestyleWomen's Health Fit Night Out Cape Town kicks off the 2020 calendar19 Feb 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz