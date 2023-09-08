Promise appoints Nic Kostouros as ECD

Promise has appointed Nic Kostouros as executive creative director, effective 1 September 2023. Kostouros will now become responsible for a broader client base, in addition to driving the agency's creative, culture and emergent technology skill sets. Marc Watson will move into the position of chief creative officer, overseeing the strategic creative requirements of the agency's clients.

Nic Kostouros, newly appointed executive creative director at Promise

Marc Watson, CCO at Promise, notes: “We build our team around two metrics – 1) are you a good person with 2) world class talent? Nic over the years has demonstrated kindness and respect for his teams through his leadership and creative guidance – allowing all those who work with him to find their 'great', their confidence and their voice, in what can sometimes be a rather noisy industry. Nic’s razor sharp creative mind has helped so many of our creatives understand what great ideas look like today, their role in society and why great creative ideas are so important for the world. I’m delighted with this appointment and know he will continue to make gold.”

Nic Kostouros, ECD at Promise, comments: “It’s hard to find your place in this industry without giving up at least some ounce of your own uniqueness. But Promise has empowered me to find my own creative voice, giving me the space to create the kind of work I’ve always aspired to make with an unending support. I’m forever grateful for their belief in me, and the teams I’ve been fortunate enough to work with over the years. Since joining Promise, I’ve really had the autonomy to make my environment my own and I look forward to having the chance to continue to do so across a wider breadth of incredible brands, pushing the creative output of the agency, whilst we proudly contribute to the creative powerhouse that is our continent.”

James Moffatt, CEO at Promise, comments: “Over the past nine years, Nic has played a tremendous role in the success of the agency and our clients. Talent combined with humility in advertising is rare, but Nic epitomises our mantra 'check your ego at the door'. This despite Nic holding such an impressive number of local and international awards. Nic believes in meritocracy, yet is also a consummate diplomat and manages to get his colleagues and clients to step beyond the ordinary, guiding the process with a rare combination of conviction and endurance. We are so delighted to have Nic agree to take on this new role.”



