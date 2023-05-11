Industries

ARB wins ICAS Special Recognition Award

11 May 2023
South Africa's Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has been announced a winner of the first ever Special Recognition Award by the International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation (ICAS). The Global Awards Ceremony were held last week in Istanbul.
The winners of the International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation awards. Source: LinkedIn.
The winners of the International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation awards. Source: LinkedIn.

Jeffrey Greenbaum, chairman of the Jury, said: "Advertising self-regulatory organisations around the world are doing incredible, ground-breaking work that is truly making a difference. This year’s winners of the ICAS Awards represent the best-of-the best. The work that we are so thrilled to be celebrating demonstrates how self-regulation can quickly and effectively – often with very limited resources – address, in a very impactful way, many of the most pressing issues we face today."

The following winners were announced:

Guy Parker, ICAS president, announced the first ever winner of the Special Recognition Award: The Advertising Regulatory Board of South Africa, ARB for facing significant challenges to their operations on multiple fronts while advancing the work of the SRO and the value of responsible advertising through effective self-regulation.

ARB amends rules on paid for rankings, adds vapour marketing appendix

9 Mar 2023

Excellence Award: Asociación para la Autorregulación de la Comunicación Comercial, Spain, for successfully extending the role of advertising self-regulation to data protection and supporting businesses to remain compliant, while protecting consumer online;

Inspiration Award: The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), for transforming ASCI through impactful thought leadership initiatives, such as it’s GenderNext research and report, and achieving to position the organization as a thought leader in India while building greater engagement with various stakeholders;

Innovation Award: SRC Stichting Reclame Code in the Netherlands, for their project ‘Proactive monitoring for all’ which includes the development of an AI tool that can be employed by ad standards bodies across the globe to effectively monitor online and influencer marketing, ensure more transparency online and deliver at scale;

Sustainability Award: Advertising Standards Authority, UK for their ambitious ‘Climate Change and the Environment Project’ which features a range of different work streams all contributing to ensure that UK advertising regulation positively contributes to tackling the climate crisis.

